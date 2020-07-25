ENGLISH

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Disha Patani, Nargis Fakhri And More

    By

    Instagram last week was majorly about soaking in the sun and some pretty iconic make-up moments. Whether you are a fan of natural beauty or believe in going all into make-up, Instagram has some bookmark worthy moments for every spectrum.

    Disha Patani looked mesmerising basking in the glory of the sun. The sunlight falling on her deeply moisturised and nourished skin make her skin look legit lit-from-within. On a completely different vibe, Nargis Fakri stunned us with a purely-bronzed and beautifully highlighted look that featured thickly kohled eyes, nude glossy lips and defined brows.

    Bhumi Pednekar has been getting good at her make-up game. This time she tried all lavender eyelids, with subtle winged eyeliner. Keeping her lips almost bare, she added bronzer and highlighter for an illuminating glow. Looking into abyss, with an almost bare face except for some blush and lip gloss with the background of setting sun, Ananya created a glamorous moment.

    Karisma Kapoor and Dia Mirza also took advantage of clear skies and were seen soaking in the sunlight. While Karisma's gorgeous smile with bold lips made for a cheerful click, Dia sitting by the window sans make-up looked serene.

    Kylie Jenner flaunted her 'quarantine' short nails, shaped perfectly and painted bright orange. Kourtney Kardashian took on a dark avatar for the magazine, Vogue Arabia. In a side post, she teased us with her illuminating make-up featuring lips so dark they look almost black. What she couldn't hide were here shiny and sleek cut in a blunt cut give major hair goals.

    Sara Ali Khan celebrated Ice-cream Day with a cute post. In a unique make-up looks, Sara brushed neon pink eyeshadow all over her lids and a neon blue shadow on her lower lash line. Her nails were also painted in a funky combo with purple and pink shade on alternate nails.

    Suhana Khan was all decked up in a fancy make-up that is perfect for dusky skin. With the right amount of bronzer and highlighter, Suhana painted her eyes brown and golden that made this dewy look super-stunning. Urvashi Rautela posted a short video with the close up of her face. Her make-up was as flawless as always with her intense blush, highlighter and winged eyeliner popping out the most.

    View this post on Instagram

    I do not dwell in the past & I do not dream of the future, i only focus on the present moment. . . . . “Have you also learned that secret from the river; that there is no such thing as time?" That the river is everywhere at the same time, at the source and at the mouth, at the waterfall, at the ferry, at the current, in the ocean and in the mountains, everywhere and that the present only exists for it, not the shadow of the past nor the shadow of the future.” Hermann Hesse, Siddhartha . . . . . #presentmoment #river #everywhere #mind #concentrate #water #universe #peaceandlove✌ #siddartha #hermanhesse #reading #live #life #journey

    A post shared by Nargis Fakhri (@nargisfakhri) on

    View this post on Instagram

    sunny side up 🍳

    A post shared by Ananya 💛💫 (@ananyapanday) on

    View this post on Instagram

    👑💕✨

    A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

    View this post on Instagram

    i looove my short nails🧡🧡💅🏼 short or long?

    A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🖤 @voguearabia

    A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

    View this post on Instagram

    walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean🧚🏼‍♀️⚡️💘👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨💞

    A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Let’s get some sunshine 🌞 #tuesdaythoughts #staypositive

    A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on

    View this post on Instagram

    “Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows.” - Helen Keller 📸 by @mahrukhinayet #SoakingGoodness #SelfLove #Positivity #StayHome

    A post shared by Dia Mirza (@diamirzaofficial) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Happy World Ice-Cream Day 🍦🍭 It was my excuse to binge away 🙌🏻 Tomorrow in the gym I’ll have to pay 🏋️‍♀️ To make sure the calories and subsequent guilt stay away ✋🏻🛑 But for now I’m going devour ice cream the #PropahLady way 🍨 #mondaymotivation @chirag_72 @pumaindia

    A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

    View this post on Instagram

    🧿👄🧿 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #love #UrvashiRautela #VirginBhanupriya

    A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

    More INSTAGRAM News

    Story first published: Saturday, July 25, 2020, 15:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 25, 2020
     
