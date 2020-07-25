Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Disha Patani, Nargis Fakhri And More Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Instagram last week was majorly about soaking in the sun and some pretty iconic make-up moments. Whether you are a fan of natural beauty or believe in going all into make-up, Instagram has some bookmark worthy moments for every spectrum.

Disha Patani looked mesmerising basking in the glory of the sun. The sunlight falling on her deeply moisturised and nourished skin make her skin look legit lit-from-within. On a completely different vibe, Nargis Fakri stunned us with a purely-bronzed and beautifully highlighted look that featured thickly kohled eyes, nude glossy lips and defined brows.

Bhumi Pednekar has been getting good at her make-up game. This time she tried all lavender eyelids, with subtle winged eyeliner. Keeping her lips almost bare, she added bronzer and highlighter for an illuminating glow. Looking into abyss, with an almost bare face except for some blush and lip gloss with the background of setting sun, Ananya created a glamorous moment.

Karisma Kapoor and Dia Mirza also took advantage of clear skies and were seen soaking in the sunlight. While Karisma's gorgeous smile with bold lips made for a cheerful click, Dia sitting by the window sans make-up looked serene.

Kylie Jenner flaunted her 'quarantine' short nails, shaped perfectly and painted bright orange. Kourtney Kardashian took on a dark avatar for the magazine, Vogue Arabia. In a side post, she teased us with her illuminating make-up featuring lips so dark they look almost black. What she couldn't hide were here shiny and sleek cut in a blunt cut give major hair goals.

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Ice-cream Day with a cute post. In a unique make-up looks, Sara brushed neon pink eyeshadow all over her lids and a neon blue shadow on her lower lash line. Her nails were also painted in a funky combo with purple and pink shade on alternate nails.

Suhana Khan was all decked up in a fancy make-up that is perfect for dusky skin. With the right amount of bronzer and highlighter, Suhana painted her eyes brown and golden that made this dewy look super-stunning. Urvashi Rautela posted a short video with the close up of her face. Her make-up was as flawless as always with her intense blush, highlighter and winged eyeliner popping out the most.