Suhana Khan’s Gold Dewy Look Is Make-up Done Right On Dusky Skin

Suhana Khan stirred the Instagram world a couple of months ago when she posted about learning the make-up skill and shared a few pictures of herself in a simple yet flawless make-up look created by her. And she has done it again. This time with the glistening golden highlighted moment.

Suhana recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of herself posing in the library of her house. Posing reading the book James Dean by George Perry, Suhana captioned the picture as "walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean". It wasn't the book that caught our attention though. It was her phenomenal make-up.

Moving a step ahead from simple and elegant make-up, Suhana opted for a sensual look this time around. Her base was flawless and well-bronzed and her eyes made stunning brown transition shade and glossy golden lids, a look which we are guessing Suhana created herself. The golden dewy eyeshadow was the perfect shade against her beautiful dusky skin colour. Keeping the eyes minimal, she rounded off her eye look with ample coats of mascara and thinly lined waterline and lash line.

The bronzed dewy base made the contrasting silver highlight the star of the look. Her dewy foundation played a major role in making the highlighter so rich and pop against her skin. She finished the look with rosy bold lips.

She kept her hair messy and wavy tousled at one side giving it a fluffy look. Suhana paired a black spaghetti top and textured grey pants with this look. She accessorised the look with big gold hoops and a golden bracelet which again complimented the look.

Well, all your dusky skin beauties, here is a perfect make-up look for you that is super easy to recreate. We hope you have taken notes. Go make this season glisten with golden eyes.