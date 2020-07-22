ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Suhana Khan’s Gold Dewy Look Is Make-up Done Right On Dusky Skin

    By

    Suhana Khan stirred the Instagram world a couple of months ago when she posted about learning the make-up skill and shared a few pictures of herself in a simple yet flawless make-up look created by her. And she has done it again. This time with the glistening golden highlighted moment.

    Suhana recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures of herself posing in the library of her house. Posing reading the book James Dean by George Perry, Suhana captioned the picture as "walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean". It wasn't the book that caught our attention though. It was her phenomenal make-up.

    Moving a step ahead from simple and elegant make-up, Suhana opted for a sensual look this time around. Her base was flawless and well-bronzed and her eyes made stunning brown transition shade and glossy golden lids, a look which we are guessing Suhana created herself. The golden dewy eyeshadow was the perfect shade against her beautiful dusky skin colour. Keeping the eyes minimal, she rounded off her eye look with ample coats of mascara and thinly lined waterline and lash line.

    View this post on Instagram

    walked into the room, you know you made my eyes burnn it was like James Dean🧚🏼‍♀️⚡️💘👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨💞

    A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2) on

    Suhana Khan Is Experimenting And Learning Make-up Tips During Quarantine

    The bronzed dewy base made the contrasting silver highlight the star of the look. Her dewy foundation played a major role in making the highlighter so rich and pop against her skin. She finished the look with rosy bold lips.

    She kept her hair messy and wavy tousled at one side giving it a fluffy look. Suhana paired a black spaghetti top and textured grey pants with this look. She accessorised the look with big gold hoops and a golden bracelet which again complimented the look.

    Well, all your dusky skin beauties, here is a perfect make-up look for you that is super easy to recreate. We hope you have taken notes. Go make this season glisten with golden eyes.

    More SUHANA KHAN News

     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue