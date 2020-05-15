ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Gauri Khan Flaunts Her Photography Skills As Suhana Khan Poses In No-Makeup Look

    By

    The mother-daughter duo, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, have given glimpses of their special bond to us over the years through social media and their various appearances. During this lockdown, the duo has found the perfect way to indulge in some artistic chores. More recently in photography and make-up.

    Gauri Khan's latest Instagram post was different from her usual architectural posts. Captioning the post as "No hair!!!!! No makeup!!!! Just my photography!!!!", Gauri posted a couple of pictures of her daughter Suhana Khan.

    View this post on Instagram

    No hair !!!!! No make up !!!! Just my photography!!!!

    A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

    Posing for her mother in a tube top and high-waisted jeans, Suhana looked adorable. With minimal make-up marked by a dewy base, thin eyeliner, eyelashes coated in mascara and glossy pink lips, Suhana Khan aced the no-makeup make-up look. And the tousled wavy hair added to the chic and casual vibe.

    Suhana Khan also posted a few clicks of hers by her mother on her Instagram page, captioning it "my mum took these". Well, that is a quarantine day done right.

    Suhana, who studies in Columbia, is spending time at home due to the current lockdown situation. And she has been experimenting with make-up while in quarantine. Suhana's previous post was her getting the hang of no-makeup look quite similar to the one she has had in the recent post. It seems like she is really enjoying this look.

    Well, we love this cute mother-daughter moment. What make-up looks are you trying during this quarantine? Let us know in the comment section below.

    More SUHANA KHAN News

    Story first published: Friday, May 15, 2020, 20:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 15, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue