Gauri Khan Flaunts Her Photography Skills As Suhana Khan Poses In No-Makeup Look Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The mother-daughter duo, Gauri Khan and Suhana Khan, have given glimpses of their special bond to us over the years through social media and their various appearances. During this lockdown, the duo has found the perfect way to indulge in some artistic chores. More recently in photography and make-up.

Gauri Khan's latest Instagram post was different from her usual architectural posts. Captioning the post as "No hair!!!!! No makeup!!!! Just my photography!!!!", Gauri posted a couple of pictures of her daughter Suhana Khan.

Posing for her mother in a tube top and high-waisted jeans, Suhana looked adorable. With minimal make-up marked by a dewy base, thin eyeliner, eyelashes coated in mascara and glossy pink lips, Suhana Khan aced the no-makeup make-up look. And the tousled wavy hair added to the chic and casual vibe.

Suhana Khan also posted a few clicks of hers by her mother on her Instagram page, captioning it "my mum took these". Well, that is a quarantine day done right.

Suhana, who studies in Columbia, is spending time at home due to the current lockdown situation. And she has been experimenting with make-up while in quarantine. Suhana's previous post was her getting the hang of no-makeup look quite similar to the one she has had in the recent post. It seems like she is really enjoying this look.

Well, we love this cute mother-daughter moment. What make-up looks are you trying during this quarantine? Let us know in the comment section below.