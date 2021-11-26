ENGLISH

    Huma Qureshi Aces Maroon And Copper Makeup Looks;Too Awesome!

    By

    Huma Qureshi can always give you makeup goals and while in both instances, she wore white outfits, her makeup look was pretty much the same. Her styling was done by Who Wore What When and she looked amazing in her makeup looks. Let's talk about her makeup look that absolutely had our attention. And this is the makeup look you can sport at almost any occasion.

    So, Huma Qureshi looked beautiful in her traditional and western attire, as well. Her traditional lehenga was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock and Bennu Sehgall was the designer of her gown. Her makeup was accentuated by dewy tones with maroon lip shade, contoured cheekbones with pink touches, and nude-pink eye shadow. The copper tresses completed her look.

    Huma also looked pretty in the second makeup look of hers and this time, she wore an overlapping gown that was knotted at the side. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy maroon lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey eye makeup. The side-swept softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar. Huma Qureshi looked stunning in both her makeup looks. So, what do you think about Huma Qureshi's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Close