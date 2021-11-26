Just In
- 20 min ago Amazon Sale: Digital Watch, Coffee Maker, Charcoal Kit, And More Gift Products For Men
- 2 hrs ago Going Away To College? Hostel Room Essentials Every College Student Should Have
- 3 hrs ago Government Nod To Commercial Export Of Covishield, Covaxin In View Of Sufficient Stock
- 3 hrs ago Shani Gochar 2021 to 2023: Zodiac Signs Affected And Not Affected By Saturn’s Sade Sati And Dhaiya
Don't Miss
- Finance Sensex Ends Whopping 1700 Pts Lower, Covid Fears See Global Meltdown In Stocks
- Movies Antim: The Final Truth Movie Review: Salman Khan And Aayush Sharma's Combo Is A Wholesome Entertaining Package
- Travel Budget Friendly Winter Places To Visit Around Srinagar
- News CBI ready to prosecute retired Allahabad HC judge
- Technology Amazon Black Friday International Brands Sale: Up To 70% off Electronics Devices
- Sports Kapil Dev slams Hardik Pandya: 'If he is not bowling how can he be called all-rounder'
- Education JEE Advanced 2023 Syllabus Revised, Check IIT Entrance Exam New Syllabus
- Automobiles BMW Planning To Launch Three EVs Within Next Six Months
Huma Qureshi Aces Maroon And Copper Makeup Looks;Too Awesome!
Huma Qureshi can always give you makeup goals and while in both instances, she wore white outfits, her makeup look was pretty much the same. Her styling was done by Who Wore What When and she looked amazing in her makeup looks. Let's talk about her makeup look that absolutely had our attention. And this is the makeup look you can sport at almost any occasion.
So, Huma Qureshi looked beautiful in her traditional and western attire, as well. Her traditional lehenga was designed by Falguni Shane Peacock and Bennu Sehgall was the designer of her gown. Her makeup was accentuated by dewy tones with maroon lip shade, contoured cheekbones with pink touches, and nude-pink eye shadow. The copper tresses completed her look.
Huma also looked pretty in the second makeup look of hers and this time, she wore an overlapping gown that was knotted at the side. Her makeup was highlighted by glossy maroon lip shade, contoured pink cheekbones, and smokey eye makeup. The side-swept softly-curled tresses rounded out her avatar. Huma Qureshi looked stunning in both her makeup looks. So, what do you think about Huma Qureshi's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.