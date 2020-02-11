6 Graceful Age-Defying Hairstyles For Older Women

1. Long Bob There are certain advantages of old age as well. One of the major being you can play with the length of your hair. Go for the long bob haircut that you had always wanted to. What's more? You can embrace the grey and let your hair silver hair shine like a boss-lady that you are. We promise you, if you own it and style it well, the grey hair won't make you look older. Pic Credits: Pinterest

View this post on Instagram Their doubt is your fuel for dreams. You just have to drive. 💕 A post shared by Meryl Streep (@merylstreep) on Aug 30, 2018 at 10:42am PDT 2. Shoulder-Length Curled Out Hair If it is hair inspiration that you need, there is no one better than the stunning Meryl Steep. She has played with different hairstyles over the years, the shoulder-length hair length being one of her bests. Cut your hair shoulder-length, and curl it outwards using a straightener to get this elegant and youthful look.

3. Short Bob If there is a hairstyle that is bold and elegant, it is the short bob. It is easy to manage and makes you look younger and chic. The side-swept bangs at the front add grace to this look. If you are not into grey hair, you can play with caramel ombre hair colour to make this look even more stunning. Pic Credits: Pinterest

View this post on Instagram René Zellweger espectacular de @giorgioarmani #reneezellweger #oscars #oscars2020 A post shared by Anna Moon (@soyannamoon) on Feb 10, 2020 at 11:50pm PST 4. Low Bun You can never go wrong with a low bun. It suits women of all ages. Don't keep the front too tight though. Add longs bangs at the front and create a wave using them. To add some texture to the look, colour your hair in a light brown shade while keeping your roots dark.

5. Loose Waves Just because you have crossed a certain age, doesn't mean you can't be stylish. If you want a look that won't take you long to get, yet will look like you have put some efforts, loose waves are the one to go for. Use a curling iron to give your hair soft curls at the ends. Add some side bangs to it and you have the perfect look. Pic Credit: Pinterest