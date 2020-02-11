ENGLISH

    6 Graceful Age-Defying Hairstyles For Older Women

    By

    To embrace the ageing process gracefully is a feat quite difficult to achieve. Women freak out at the first sign of ageing, that usually is wrinkles or grey hair. But ageing is inevitable. With apt styling, you can look great no matter your age. Your hairstyle plays a major role here. With age as our dressing style changes, so should our hairstyle. And no one said we can't keep up with the trends as we age. As we grow older, we need a hairstyle that would make us look mature but also chic, youthful and confident. Keeping that in mind, today we have for you 6 hairstyles that any women over 50 can rock and look younger.

    1. Long Bob

    There are certain advantages of old age as well. One of the major being you can play with the length of your hair. Go for the long bob haircut that you had always wanted to. What's more? You can embrace the grey and let your hair silver hair shine like a boss-lady that you are. We promise you, if you own it and style it well, the grey hair won't make you look older.

    Pic Credits: Pinterest

    2. Shoulder-Length Curled Out Hair

    If it is hair inspiration that you need, there is no one better than the stunning Meryl Steep. She has played with different hairstyles over the years, the shoulder-length hair length being one of her bests. Cut your hair shoulder-length, and curl it outwards using a straightener to get this elegant and youthful look.

    3. Short Bob

    If there is a hairstyle that is bold and elegant, it is the short bob. It is easy to manage and makes you look younger and chic. The side-swept bangs at the front add grace to this look. If you are not into grey hair, you can play with caramel ombre hair colour to make this look even more stunning.

    Pic Credits: Pinterest

    4. Low Bun

    You can never go wrong with a low bun. It suits women of all ages. Don't keep the front too tight though. Add longs bangs at the front and create a wave using them. To add some texture to the look, colour your hair in a light brown shade while keeping your roots dark.

    5. Loose Waves

    Just because you have crossed a certain age, doesn't mean you can't be stylish. If you want a look that won't take you long to get, yet will look like you have put some efforts, loose waves are the one to go for. Use a curling iron to give your hair soft curls at the ends. Add some side bangs to it and you have the perfect look.

    Pic Credit: Pinterest

    6. Straight Middle-Length Hair

    Don't underestimate the power of a staple hairstyle. A staple hairstyle that still has a freshness to it is the straight middle-length hair. Styled in a sleek and straight manner, your tresses will make you look sophisticated, elegant and younger.

    Pic Credit: Pinterest

    Read more about: hairstyle hair care tips haircut
     
