Deepika Padukone Oozes Elegance In This Smokey Brown Make-up Look
Elegance is something one usually associates with Deepika Padukone. Whether it's her fashion or style statement, it is quite evident in the way she carries herself. But, who would have thought that she can incorporate her elegance in her make-up look as well? Well, her latest make-up look says she definitely can. In her recent photoshoot for the very renowned designer, Sabyasachi, Deepika Padukone wore a brown smokey make-up that took our breath away.
The eye make-up was the star of the look that would pull you in. The minimal full coverage base was topped off with a harsh contour that defined her face. The nude brown and chocolate brown shades were used to create the stunning smokey eye make-up. The intensely smoked up lower lash line completed the look. Heavily defined eyebrows framed the face. Her lips were stained in a subtle brown shade.
Dressed in a gorgeous green Sabyasachi saree with a floral brown blouse, this make-up look was perfect to pair with her attire. While this year has been a year of colourful and monochromatic looks, the smokey make-up look never loses its charm. Her hairstyle was the basic low ponytail that gave the make-up the opportunity it needed to shine.
The next time you wear a saree, here is the look you can go for. You can tone down the intensity of the colour to what you are comfortable with and this can be your go-to make-up look as well.