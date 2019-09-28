Best Instagram Beauty Trends: The Hairstyle Edition Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

In this edition of the Instagram beauty trends, we bring to you the hairstyles that were prominent and won our hearts this past week. Women usually find themselves on the fence when it comes to styling their hair. And after much contemplation and failed attempts, we switch back to our regular hairstyle that is usually a ponytail or braid.

In such a case, why not turn to Instagram and our favourite celebs for some much-needed inspiration? And trust us, they don't disappoint. So, here are the best hairstyles featured on Instagram this week that are simple, stunning and practical.

1. Kylie Jenner

If you sport a long bob, Kylie Jenner has the perfect hairstyle for you. This is a chic, sleek and basic hairstyle that you can carry off easily with any outfit that you wear. This hairstyle might also tempt you to go for a bob haircut the next time you decide to change your look.

To get this hairstyle, all you need to do is side-part your hair from the front and straighten it. Let your front hair frame your face. This hairdo will definitely give you a professional and boss lady vibe.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in town these days and busy promoting her upcoming movie, The Sky Is Pink. In one of the promotional events for the movie, she sported a fun hairdo. The best part about having short middle-length hair is that you can let it loose any time you want and you won't have to fuss with it much. You can further give your look an element of depth by adding a messy touch to the hair and Priyanka showed us how to do it in style. So, the next time you want to slay the office look or charm everyone on a fun night out, go for this look.

3. Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon kicked off the promotions for her upcoming movie, Housefull4 in a fun and vibrant fashion and posted her look on Instagram. While we loved the entire look, her hairstyle stood out the most. Kriti braided hair in two dutch-braids.

It hairdo isn't just stylish and refreshing but practical as well. This is a great look to wear to school or college. You can also sport this look on the days when you just don't want to bother with your hair.

4. Sonam K Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor wished a happy birthday to Kunal Rawal through an Instagram post and her hairstyle in the post caught our attention. Remember the time bandanas took the Instagram by storm? Well, guess what? They still are as stylish and cool as ever.

We love the way she styled her hair and you too can cue from her and use a bandana to amp up your look.

5. Deepika Padukone

Another actress that brought back the bandana back in style is Deepika Padukone. It is a rather retro hairstyle but nevertheless, it looked stunning. While this look is not something that you would choose to carry on a regular day at work, it can work perfectly well for any themed party or a get-together with your friends.

So, what do you think? Whose hairstyle did you like the best? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below?