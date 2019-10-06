Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Anushka Sharma Charms In Nude Make-up Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Tonight was the night of Elle Beauty Awards and what a night it was. We often look up to our favourite celebrities for some beauty inspiration. And this was a night with so much to get inspired from. We don't always want a dramatic make-up look. We usually want a make-up look that we can carry with ease and is suitable for our regular days at work or college. And Anushka Sharma's look at the Elle Beauty Awards was just the look you would want to flaunt.

Anushka Sharma wore a monochromatic nude make-up look. It is a subtle look that spoke volumes. Anushka went for a matte base for the event. She added a nice layer of bronzer over her face that gave her a stunning sun-kissed look. The dark filled-in brows added some sharpness to the look. Talking about her eye make-up, it was pretty simple and basic with nude brown eyeshadow applied all over the lid. The smudged black eyeliner at the upper and lower lash line added an element of depth to the entire look. The peach eyeshadow at the inner corner of the eyes made an excellent addition to the eye look. She finished off the eye look with a nice coat of mascara to her eyelashes.

The beautiful pink blush on her cheekbones brightened up her face. The subtle highlight at the high points of her cheeks and nude brown lipstick finished off her look. Her Shoulder-length tresses were curled in stunning loose curls that put the whole look together. All in all, it was a great look that impressed us immensely. We also happen to think that this is a look that anyone of us can carry. So do give this one a go. And if you did, share your thoughts and experience with us in the comment section below.