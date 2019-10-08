Just In
Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, And Janhvi Kapoor Impressed Us With Their Stunning Gowns
Be it Indian festivals or glam awards, Bollywood divas leave no stone unturned in putting their best foot forward when it comes to fashion. Recently, the Elle Beauty Awards 2019 was held in Mumbai, where Bollywood celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Anushka Sharma walked the red carpet in their stunning gowns and caught all the limelight. So, let's take a close look at their stylish gowns and find whose gown looked the best.
Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Juliette Gown
So, for the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan opted for a cuff-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline two-toned Juliette Gown by Sachin & Babi. The bodice of her gown was dipped in red colour while the pink coloured hem featured box pleats. Styled by Malini Banerji, her satin and double face mikado gown was accentuated by thigh-high front slit. The dark red statement belt added structure to her attire. Bebo completed her look with pointed pink sandals by Christian Louboutin, which featured bow. She accessorised her look with a pair of green-stone drop earrings by Hanut Singh. Kareena Kapoor left her side-parted wavy tresses loose. She went for minimal makeup marked by contoured cheekbones, jawline, and nudish-pink lip shade.
Anushka Sharma’s White Gown
Anushka Sharma rocked the red carpet in an off-shoulder net-sleeved silk chiffon white gown by Aadnevik, which was accentuated by french chase and leather details. Styled by Lakshmi Lehr, her stunning gown featured a long thigh-high side slit. The Sultan actress completed her look with a pair of matching stilettos. Anushka ditched the earrings and upped her look with silver-toned rings, which came from Lion Jewellers. She upped her look with light hued lacquer. The PK actress left her side-parted short wavy tresses loose. Anushka Sharma spruced up her look with slight contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, soft blush, and pink lip shade.
Janhvi Kapoor’s Metallic Dress
Janhvi Kapoor wore a cut-sleeved plunging neckline brown-hued metallic gown by Maria Lucia Hohan, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and thigh-high side slit. Styled by Mohit Rai, the bodice of her metallic gown was cinched at the waist with a tight belt. The Dhadak actress completed her look with a pair of striped matching sandals. Janhvi ditched accessories and upped her look with bangles and bracelets, which came from Diamantina Fine Jewels and Irasva Fine Jewellery. She left her side-parted curly tresses loose. Janhvi Kapoor's makeup game was also strong. The sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, glittering eye shadow, and pink lip shade rounded out her look for the day.
All the divas looked extremely beautiful in their own outfits and we liked their dress sense.
What are your thoughts on their beautiful gown? Whose gown did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic credits: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor