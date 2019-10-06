Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor Glitters In Gold Make-up Look Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Elle Beauty Awards were held in Mumbai tonight and what a beautiful parade of beauty it was. It was a star-studded affair with the Bollywood celebrities putting their best foot forward and adorning some amazing avatars. And the one that caught our eye the most was Jahnvi Kapoor who graced this special night in a dazzling golden gown which she paired with an equally dazzling shimmery golden make-up look. So, here we have decoded her look for you.

So, Janhvi went for a full-coverage luminous base. She topped off her base with a peach blush on the apples of her cheeks. Coming to her eye look which was the most fascinating part of the make-up, she went for a brown eyeshadow which she topped off with a glittery golden eyeshadow. The golden shadow placed at the inner corners of her eyes made her eyes pop even more. Thinly lined upper lash line and a pair of false eyelashes rounded off her eye look.

Another very evident element of her make-up look was the charming highlighter beautifully placed at the high points of her face. It seemed to blend flawlessly with the rest of her make-up. Filled-in brows and nude peach lip finished off her look. She paired this look rich, luscious loose waves that framed her face perfectly.

We loved this golden avatar of hers and she definitely gets a thumbs up from our side. What do you think? Are you as fascinated by this look as we are? Share your thoughts in the comment section below.