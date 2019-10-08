Elle Beauty Awards 2019: Manushi Chhillar Won Our Hearts With A Bold Lip & Highlighted Face Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

Elle Beauty Awards 2019 concluded on the night of October 5, and this star-studded night witnessed some fabulous appearances. And one appearance that won our hearts, as well as the 'Flawless Beauty Award' was Manushi Chhillar. The former Miss World, Manushi has made an impact on the beauty world with her unique style and charisma and has given us many beautys look that made us sigh in awe.

And this time Manushi graced the beauty awards in a stunning bold lip and highlighted face avatar. Keeping her base and eye look minimal, Manushi let her lips do all the talking. The wine-coloured liptstick was all the pop of colour added to the look and it was all that was needed. Her look is also an inspiration for those who are still sceptical about using a highlighter. The blinding highlighter just took our breath away.

She paired this look with a sleek low ponytail that added grace to the look. If you're also hooked by this blinding look, here is how you can recreate this look.

Manushi Chhillar's Highlighted Make-up Look

What you need

Primer

Foundation

Concealer

Eyebrow pencil

Beige eyeshadow

Black eyeliner

Blush

Highlighter

Wine lipstick

Beauty blender

Blush brush

Setting powder

Setting spray

Steps to recreate the look

Prime the T-zone of your face for smooth make-up application. Allow the primer to sink into your skin for about 2 minutes.

Apply the foundation on your face and blend it in using the damp beauty blender.

Apply the concealer under your eyes and blend it in using the same beauty blender used for the foundation.

Set the concealer using the setting powder.

Define and fill in your eyebrows using the eyebrow pencil.

Next, apply the beige eyeshadow all over your lid and blend well.

Apply the eyeliner on your upper las line and smudge it well.

Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes.

Apply the blush on the apples of your cheeks.

Apply the highlighter on your cheekbones and the tip of your nose.

Apply the lipstick on your lips to finish off the look.

Spray some setting spray on your face for the make-up to last the whole day.

Let's now look at few impressive make-up looks adorned by Manushi over the past couple of years that make the Flawless Beauty Award even more special.