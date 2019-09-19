ENGLISH

    IIFA Awards 2019: Alia Bhatt’s Messy Hairdo Exudes Dreamy Vibes But Her Make-up, Not So Much!

    By

    Alia Bhatt graced the green carpet at the IIFA Awards 2019 in a perfectly messy hairdo that exuded dreamy vibes. But her make-up failed to cut the mark for us. Well, this is not the first time that she went for a Greek Goddess look. Alia loves to keep her look subtle and pairing it with a hairstyle straight out of a fairytale. But this time, her subtle make-up was too shiny and too bronzed.

    So, Alia went for a pastel beige dress for the awards function. To complement her dress, Alia chose a pastel and neutral make-up look. But her face was highlighted a tad bit too much and she could have taken the bronzing a notch down. We understand how this look might appeal to anyone, but pairing such light-hued dress with a bare and highlighted face wasn't a great choice. Her look needed a little punch of colour.

    Keeping the make-up look aside, what you need to pay attention to is her hairdo. Alia went for a messy fishtail braid that added softness to her look. Braids are a common hairstyle among women, but sometimes you might get fed up with your regular braid and at times like these, this is a fun and exciting braid that you can try.

    If you like Alia's hairstyle and want to flaunt it yourself, here is a step-by-step guide to make it easy for you.

    View this post on Instagram

    Tonight for IIFA 💓 Make up by my lovely @puneetbsaini Hair by my fav @yiannitsapatori Styled by my sweeties @stylebyami @shnoy09 @mala_agnani Shot by the bestest @thehouseofpixels Managed by my missy @grish1234

    A post shared by Alia 🌸 (@aliaabhatt) on

    Alia Bhatt's Messy Hairdo

    What you need

    • Detangler brush
    • Teaser comb
    • Hair spray
    • A few bobby pins
    • Hair tie

    Steps to follow

    • Using the detangler brush, remove all the tangles and knots from your hair.
    • Flip your front hair forward, tease it a bit and flip it back again.
    • Make an inch-long parting in the middle-front and keep aside two smaller sections on each side of your face such that it frames your face.
    • Take the front section of your hair in a half-updo.
    • Weave the rest of your hair in a fishtail braid.
    • Pull out some hair from the sides to give you a messy look.
    • Spray some hair spray on your hair to hold the hairdo in place.

    And that is it. What did you think about Alia Bhatt's look? Do you agree with us? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

    Story first published: Thursday, September 19, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
