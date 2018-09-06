5 Alia Bhatt Hairstyles To Try Right Now!

Side Swept Ponytail One of the easiest hairstyles to do, this one will surely make you look impressive. Like mentioned before, this hairstyle is one of the easiest hairstyles to do and does not take much time to pull off. It is easy to carry and can be paired easily with any kind of outfit - western preferably. Moreover, people with short hair can pull off this look easily. To recreate Alia Bhatt's hairstyle, follow the steps below: Brush your hair and make a side partition. However, it is not necessary to make a partition. You can choose which side you want the ponytail to be without even making a partition.

Take a few strands of hair to the preferred side and pull it off into a ponytail on the side. Ensure that your ponytail remains on the side and does not go at the back.

Leave the rest of the hair open and simply brush your hair.

Simple Ponytail With A Twist This is something we all resort to when we are in a hurry or we do not have the patience to pull our hair together in a trendy hairstyle. But the difference here is that the way in which you carry this hairstyle. Also, a simple ponytail could make you look amazing with certain changes to it - just like Alia Bhatt did in this picture. Want to know how? To recreate Alia Bhatt's hairstyle, follow the steps below: Brush your hair thoroughly backwards.

Take a few strands of hair from the front and pull them towards the back. Now gently push the hair in the front so that it forms a puff. Fasten it with the help of some bobby pins.

Once the puff is set, use a hair setting spray to fix it. Now gently gather all the remaining hair at the back and make the ponytail.

Crown Braid This is something that most teens will love to try! This hairstyle sported by Alia Bhatt is really smart and appealing. It can be paired with literally any kind of outfit - western or traditional. The best part of this hairstyle is that it looks great on long as well as short hair. To get Alia Bhatt's crown braid look, follow the below steps: Comb your hair backwards.

Make 4 small sections.

Take one section at a time and start making a fine braid backwards. As soon as you reach the back of your head, fix it with bobby pins.

Follow the same process for other sections as well.

Simply comb the rest of the hair and let it loose. You can use a hair setting spray to fix your hairstyle.

Back Bun Ladies, this is the one hairstyle you need to get done for the next function you attend. Sport a fashionable look with this amazing back bun hairstyle and pair it up with an elegant saree, dangling earrings. To get this elegant look of Alia Bhat, follow the simple steps mentioned below: Take a comb and brush your hair backwards.

Take all the hair and start twisting it until you reach the roots and make a bun out of it.

With the help of an elastic hair band, fix the bun at the back of your head.

While making a bun, you can leave out two strands of hair from either side and then later curl it up using a hair curler.

Use a hair setting spray to fix your look.