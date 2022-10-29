Just In
6 Ways To Flaunt Floral Print In Your Everyday Look
There is something about Prints or patterns that draws our attention and focus to whatever element or object it is drawn on or crafted with! There are, of course, various types of prints available, but floral prints are the most common and loved type out of all. Blooms, chintz, damask, ditsy, vintage, retro, and more; floral prints when flaunted via clothes or everyday accessories give a lively and flamboyant outlook!
Image: Pinterest
Formal and casual, a floral print gets easily accommodates your style requirements. If you wish to add a feminine, bohemian, or artistic vibe, incorporating floral print helps give that intended look.
Here are 6 easy ways to flaunt floral prints in your everyday look:
Floral Shirt
Image: Pinterest
Select a shirt of your choice either a busy or minimal floral print. A bold or neutral hue floral shirt makes a fine choice for formal or casual wear. Team it up with plain trousers, denim, or even a skirt. You can select from different fabrics like cotton, polyester, linen, etc for a floral print shirt that matches your requirements.
Floral Pants
Image: Pinterest
Pick a pair of trousers, fitted, or flared pants that are designed with a floral print or pattern. If the all-over floral print on pants sounds too dramatic then go for pants with minimal floral embroidery print or lovely embroidery. Compliment the same with a plain tee, top, or shirt. Pick appropriate accessories like earrings, and a plain woven handbag to complete the look.
Floral Dress
Image: Pinterest
A casual dress with a lovely floral print makes for a classic style and will always be in vogue. For casual wear, select a dress with colour and a floral print of your choice. The dress style can vary from straight, flared, A-line, midi, maxi, bodycon, and more. Elevate the look with curated accessories to ace casual fashion.
Floral Skirt
Image: Pinterest
Wear your plain tees or tops with a pretty floral skirt. The style of the same i.e.full-length, knee-length, flared, fitted, mini, etc can vary as per your choice or style preference. If you prefer to add a print with the tops or shirts, go for a woven patterned one to avoid the clash of prints. Accentuate the look with a lovely waist belt or scarf for that added chic style.
Floral Jacket
Image: Pinterest
Jackets work as the best overlayer ensemble for style and comfort requirements. Layer the plain dress, top, or shirt with a floral print jacket. Ethnic style jackets featuring such prints add a bohemian, casual look. You can also opt for a minimal floral print jacket or coat for the formal wear option. Wear a jacket that matches well with the top or dress you wish to team it up with.
Floral Bag
Image: Pinterest
Accessories including a handbag are available in attractive floral prints and patterns. With various common handbag types like a tote, satchel, hobo, backpack, and more, you can select a bag that matches your needs. A handbag with a floral print looks fun and flamboyant. To ace, the casual look, flaunt a floral bag and ensure to keep the clothing choices print-free.
