Monsoon Accessories – What's In & What's Not

The advent of monsoon means heavy showers, light drizzles as well as cool and gentle breezes that bring down the summer heat. But a cloudy sky can even bring down your spirits and make you sleepy or lazy. So ladies, venture out with your colorful outfits and flashy monsoon accessories if you have them simply stacked up in your wardrobe. Or, take advantage of the season and refurbish your wardrobe with the funkiest designer wears and match up to the fashion trends.

Monsoon accessories tips

1. Jewellery: If you women love your earrings, go for brightly colored acrylic hoops. Coated danglers are also an in thing this season. You could decorate your wrist with huge chunky bangles that are rage these days. One great thing about these bangles is that they go with almost all cloth-types. One important tip is to avoid any type of metal jewellery. Go for rubber, acrylic or plastic variety. Beaded necklaces, anklets and bracelets are favorite accessories for girls. These hippy accessories are a woman's best friend during the monsoon.

2. Make-up: This must be kept to the minimal during the monsoon. If required use water-proof make-up, else you will be in a sorry state once it begins to rain. Most of the cosmetic companies now have water-proof range that are easily available in the market.

3. Dresses: Monsoon is the season when you can experiment with colors. If you are not getting dressed for work, you can wear you flashy tees, dungarees and knee-length pants. Wear short sleeves as far as possible. Go for polynylon that can dry faster and avoid bright cottons as the color might run in case you get wet. Bright scarves add a colorful hint to your daily wear. Monsoon clothing is all about adding lots of colors to your wardrobe.

4. Raincoats And Umbrellas: These are two monsoon accessories without which you cannot leave your house during the monsoon. Go for neon colored umbrellas, they really brighten up against the gloomy background. Go for a good quality raincoat that has a belt. It will help in accentuating a woman's body structure.

5. Footwear: Flip-flops, strappy sandals and high-boots are the best things this season. If your high boots match your raincoat or umbrella, they are a great combination. If your office wear demands leather shoes, wear shoes that have laces and do not forget the socks.

6. Other Accessories: Water-proof watches are a must among the monsoon accessories. Instead of the leather or metal variety, choose the water-proof one that are available in all leading brands. Do not forget to take care of your most needed accessory – your mobile. Get it laminated or cover it with a cling wrap. Or, if you opt for the best go for water-resistant phones. Sony has also come up with a water-proof MP3 player, which is just right for all the music lovers.

Make this monsoon a bright and cheery one that lasts into the spring. But do not make mistakes that make you look sloppy. Quality is a key factor that plays an important role in deciding the wear-ability of your accessory. So, get the best in monsoon clothing by following the above tips. This is a fun-filled season that spells out romance, so let it be!