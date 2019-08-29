Mochi Skin: The J-beauty Trend That Could Beat The K-beauty Trend Of Glass Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Skincare is an ever-evolving field that sometimes witnesses a game-changing trend. You must have heard about the famous Korean beauty (or K-beauty) skincare regime that comprises of 8-10 extensive steps to care for your skin. This skincare trend traversed through the beauty community like wildfire. And more than this was the obsession with 'glass skin'. But, there is a new Japanese beauty trend that very well may be a reply to the K-beauty regime and glass skin. And it is mochi skin.

So, what is mochi skin and how do you get it? Let's find out!

What Is Mochi Skin?

Mochi skin is skin that is soft, supple, plump and bouncy. It is also known as 'mochi hada' or 'rice-cake skin' owing to the soft and plump Japanese dessert that it got its name from. While 'glass skin' mainly focuses on dewy and flawless skin, mochi skin is all about attaining a bouncy texture for the skin.

Korean and Japanese beauty practices have been gaining a lot of popularity in the western world for the past few years. Although, they have some significant difference in their approach.

The Korean approach to make-up and skincare is a bit over the top (look at the number of steps in their skincare!) and it is a high-maintenance skincare routine that will lead to perfect and flawless skin, almost glass-like. The Japanese approach to skincare is, however, quite laid-back. It does not believe in the extensive application of products as a part of the skincare routine. J-beauty believes in using less, natural and safe products that can lead to pristine and supple skin.

How To Achieve Mochi Skin

As mentioned above, J-beauty routine doesn't involve a crazy number of steps and works on the mantra of 'less is more'. Here are the steps that you need to do to achieve mochi skin.

1. Double cleansing

The first step that you need to do is deep cleanse your face. This is a step that is made popular by the K-beauty skincare regime and finds its way in the J-beauty regime as well. While Korean skincare regime emphasises on this to properly get rid of the make-up, for J-beauty it is essential to get rid of the dirt, pollution and impurities that your skin comes in contact with throughout the day. You need to double cleanse your face even if you're not an ardent make-up wearer.

To double cleanse your face, the first step is using a face oil to get rid of the impurities and follow it up with a face wash, preferably a foaming face wash, to deep cleanse your face.

2. Applying a face lotion

The next step is to apply a face lotion all over your face. Japanese face lotions are quite popular and are used by many Japanese women to get mochi skin. A face lotion essentially conditions your face and preps it for the steps to follow. A face lotion has a texture similar to water and does what a toner will do for your skin but in a gentler way. These do not sting like a toner and add hydration to your skin.

Apply a face lotion to your face and use dabbing motions to let it get absorbed into your skin.

3. Moisturising the face

The next step is to apply moisturiser to the face. As mentioned above, Japanese skincare is big on soft and supple skin and that is what a moisturiser does. The lotion applied earlier adds some hydration to the skin and topping it off with a nourishing moisturiser seals the deal. You can also use a face oil or serum instead of cream to moisturise your face.

4. Applying sunscreen

This is an important step in any skincare routine and shouldn't be skipped at any cost. The harsh rays of the sun can do a great deal of damage to your skin and that can lead to various skin issues. Hence, to get plump and supple skin, it is necessary to protect the skin from the UV rays of the sun and that is what the last step is all about.

Korean Beauty Secret Unveiled: Glass Skin... Is It Real?

How To Maintain Mochi Skin

While we discussed the steps to get mochi skin, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind to help maintain the skin that you desire.

1. Exfoliate less

Exfoliating the skin is an innate part of everyone's skincare routine. In fact, it is advised to exfoliate the skin twice a week. But that is not what J-beauty believes in. According to J-beauty, exfoliating the skin unnecessarily can damage the skin and make it thin. So, it advises against exfoliating the skin and focuses on deep cleansing the skin to remove the impurities.

2. Keep a check on your diet

What we eat reflects on our skin and that is also what J-beauty believes in. So, if you want to get the soft, supple and bouncy mochi skin, pay attention to what you are putting inside your body.

Having a healthy diet and keeping your body active are some effective ways to get mochi skin. So, mochi skin isn't just about following a few steps, it encourages you to properly care for yourself.

On A Final Note...

In the end, we just want to say that a skincare routine is specific to the individual. You might enjoy the extravagant routine that involves multiple steps and that is completely fine (as long as it works for you!). But, if you're someone who doesn't have the patience or will to go through that long jazz for your skincare, mochi skincare routine is your best bet. It gives you amazing skin without doing a thousand steps. And it works efficiently (I mean, look at the flawless skin of the Japanese women!).

So, do give this one a try and share your experience and thoughts with us in the comment section below.

