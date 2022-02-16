Just In
Walnut Oil Benefits And How You Can Use It To Get Glowing, Healthy Skin
Walnuts have a particularly bad reputation when it comes to skincare. Due to its harsh, abrasive texture, skin experts have long criticised walnut as a physical exfoliant.
However, don't give up on walnuts just yet. Walnut shells indeed have little to no place in skincare, but walnut oil has proved to be an unsung hero in skincare.
Benefits Of Walnut Oil For Skin
Walnut oil hydrates and strengthens the skin's surface, prevents water loss, protects the skin from environmental aggressors, and eliminates flaky, dry skin. Here are the benefits of walnut oil for the skin:
- Moisturises skin and improves barrier function due to its high emollient content.
- Due to its emollient properties, it prevents water loss.
- It protects against environmental stressors such as pollution and sunlight as an effective antioxidant.
- Reduces the signs of ageing.
- Provides relief from itching and dryness.
- Increases the hydration of the skin.
- Rebuilds the skin barrier due to its high content of emollients and omega fatty acids.
How To Use Walnut Oil For Skin
While when and how a product should be applied may depend on its formulation, you should apply oils as the final step at night (or before applying sunscreen in the morning).
It is safe to use walnut oil daily. However, skin experts point out that the frequency depends on the product's formulation and what you may be using.
Walnut oil is a good choice for people who seek to hydrate their skin. If you have a history of nut allergies, skin experts suggest avoiding walnut oil. Those with oily or acne-prone skin should proceed with caution.
Walnut Oil Face Pack
Regularly using a walnut oil face pack will promote radiant skin.
- You can prepare this face pack by mixing walnut oil with honey, oatmeal powder, and yoghurt.
- Then, apply the face pack to your face and leave it on until it dries into a flaky texture.
- After that, wash your face with lukewarm water.
- It is recommended that you apply the face pack once a week to achieve the best results.
