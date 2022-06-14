Pimple Ruining Your Outing? Here Are Some Tips To Reduce Pimple Size Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Pimples are an inconvenience, and that's that - especially if they appear the night before a party, wedding or outing. Unfortunately, there is no way to physically remove or heal pimples overnight. However, at home, you can reduce swelling and pain, making pimples less conspicuous.

How To Reduce Pimple Swelling Overnight?

The American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) recommends the following treatment for a new pimple at home:

Wash the skin gently and pat it dry with a clean towel.

In a cloth, wrap ice cubes and apply them to the pimple for five to ten minutes.

Then take a break for 10 minutes and apply ice for another 5 to 10 minutes.

Apply a spot treatment containing at least 2 per cent benzoyl peroxide.

Following these steps before sleep may make pimples look better in the morning.

A person can also apply a hot compress once whitehead forms. Here is how to do this:

Dip a clean washcloth in hot water.

Apply to the pimple for 10 to 15 minutes.

Repeat 3-4 times daily.

Other tips include:

1. Green tea

In people with mild-to-moderate acne, applying green tea topically may reduce the number of acne lesions.

2. Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil is an effective home remedy for pimples. However, diluting essential oils in a carrier oil at a safe concentration is important before applying them to the skin.

3. Copaiba oil

Copaiba oil topical gel is effective in treating mild acne. It reduces inflammation and the size of the pimple.

4. Clay

Mineral-rich clays, such as kaolin, are frequently used in skin care products to treat acne and may help reduce the size of pimples.

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 13:00 [IST]