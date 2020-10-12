Just In
7 Skin Care Milestones To Conquer Before Turning 40
As you reach your late-30s, you enter into a completely different skincare ballgame. You might have been ardent skincare follower, but with your 40s coming up your skin changes drastically and rapidly. So, along with your health, it is important to pay attention to your skin as well. Because it's not just about preventing skin ageing, it's about ageing gracefully.
So, as you reach this pivotal moment of your life, these are the skincare milestones you must conquer to have the best skin even in your 40s.
1. Hydrate Obsessively
Hydration is the key to healthy skin. Moisturisation is a step that becomes even more important as you age. As you reach your 40s, your skin ages. The collagen and sebum production in your skin decreases and as a result, it starts to look dull and lifeless. Regular use of moisturiser adds life back to your skin and makes it soft and plump. So, make sure that a moisturiser is an inevitable part of your skincare routine.
2. Don’t Forget The Neck
While we pay all the attention to our face, the neck suffers. Your neck is one of the first places where skin ageing starts to show. With you turning 40, your neck needs attention more than ever. So, if you haven't already extended the goodness of your skincare products to your neck, it is high time you do that. From moisturisers to face masks, your neck needs all the nourishment it can get.
3. Always Be Sun-Protected
Sun damage is extreme in any age, but as you age it becomes even harsher. With you turning 40, your skin barrier isn't as strong as it was. So, the harsh rays can damage your skin more easily. With skin ageing being one of the major damages done by sun rays, it is time to pull up your socks and get sun-protected.
Apply a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 before stepping out in the sun. And if know you are going to be out in the sun for long, cover yourself with a scarf or hat for better sun protection.
4. Incorporate Serums In Your Routine
Now is the time to incorporate some anti-ageing products in your routine(if you haven't already!). As your skin ages, it starts to lose its elasticity. The collagen production in the skin decreases and as a result, it starts to sag. Your skin can do with some help. A serum is a concentrated formula that targets specific skin issues such as skin ageing while adding a boost of hydration to your skin. As you turn 40, introduce serums in your skincare routine. It will add glow and elasticity to your skin.
5. Sleep Well
Beauty sleep is a real thing, peeps! Yep, that's right. Your skin repairs itself while you sleep. And while your skin is young, it can handle a few rough nights. But, as it ages, your skin needs the proper time to repair itself. So, 6-8 hours of sleep is a habit you must develop as you reach your 40s. With that, you also need to incorporate other healthier habits such as reducing the screen time and keeping your phone aside at least an hour before your bedtime. Trust us, these habits will help you get a more relaxing sleep.
6. Eat Healthily
Your diet is reflected immensely in the appearance of your skin. To cut it short, healthy diet equals healthy and youthful-looking skin. If you want your skin to look amazing even in your 40s, eat mindfully and healthily. Cut back on oily and high-sugar foods. Incorporate antioxidant-rich foods and lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet.
7. Consult A Dermatologist
In your 40s, it is important to have an expert opinion for the rapid changes happening in your skin. If you have suffered from any skin disorder or you have been constantly struggling with dull and lifeless skin, it is time to consult a dermatologist. As you are turning 40, you might need a stronger skincare routine that contains medically-approved and stronger ingredients. Your store-bought products won't help you here. So, it is better to leave it to the professional.