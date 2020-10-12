7 Skin Care Milestones To Conquer Before Turning 40

1. Hydrate Obsessively Hydration is the key to healthy skin. Moisturisation is a step that becomes even more important as you age. As you reach your 40s, your skin ages. The collagen and sebum production in your skin decreases and as a result, it starts to look dull and lifeless. Regular use of moisturiser adds life back to your skin and makes it soft and plump. So, make sure that a moisturiser is an inevitable part of your skincare routine. 5 Simple Skincare Rules That Will Ensure The Best Skin In Your 30s

2. Don’t Forget The Neck While we pay all the attention to our face, the neck suffers. Your neck is one of the first places where skin ageing starts to show. With you turning 40, your neck needs attention more than ever. So, if you haven't already extended the goodness of your skincare products to your neck, it is high time you do that. From moisturisers to face masks, your neck needs all the nourishment it can get.

3. Always Be Sun-Protected Sun damage is extreme in any age, but as you age it becomes even harsher. With you turning 40, your skin barrier isn't as strong as it was. So, the harsh rays can damage your skin more easily. With skin ageing being one of the major damages done by sun rays, it is time to pull up your socks and get sun-protected. Apply a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 before stepping out in the sun. And if know you are going to be out in the sun for long, cover yourself with a scarf or hat for better sun protection.

4. Incorporate Serums In Your Routine Now is the time to incorporate some anti-ageing products in your routine(if you haven't already!). As your skin ages, it starts to lose its elasticity. The collagen production in the skin decreases and as a result, it starts to sag. Your skin can do with some help. A serum is a concentrated formula that targets specific skin issues such as skin ageing while adding a boost of hydration to your skin. As you turn 40, introduce serums in your skincare routine. It will add glow and elasticity to your skin.

5. Sleep Well Beauty sleep is a real thing, peeps! Yep, that's right. Your skin repairs itself while you sleep. And while your skin is young, it can handle a few rough nights. But, as it ages, your skin needs the proper time to repair itself. So, 6-8 hours of sleep is a habit you must develop as you reach your 40s. With that, you also need to incorporate other healthier habits such as reducing the screen time and keeping your phone aside at least an hour before your bedtime. Trust us, these habits will help you get a more relaxing sleep.

6. Eat Healthily Your diet is reflected immensely in the appearance of your skin. To cut it short, healthy diet equals healthy and youthful-looking skin. If you want your skin to look amazing even in your 40s, eat mindfully and healthily. Cut back on oily and high-sugar foods. Incorporate antioxidant-rich foods and lots of fruits and vegetables in your diet.