5 Simple Skincare Rules That Will Ensure The Best Skin In Your 30s

Follow The CTM Routine How you have taken care of your skin in your 20s definitely does affect your skin in your 30s. But, if you have never had a skincare routine before, now is as good time as ever to start. Many women don't start a skincare routine in the 30s just because they are ‘too late' to start it. We want to stress on this- IT IS NEVER TOO LATE. Be kind on your skin. We want you to take baby steps here. Start with the CTM(cleanser, toner and moisturiser) routine. This deeply cleanses your skin and keeps it in the optimal shape.

Do Not Rub The Skincare Products Do you pat or rub the skincare products? If you rub the products into your skin, you need to stop immediately. In your 30s, your skin cells turnover slows down and the rate of collagen production in your skin decreases. This makes your skin lose its elasticity and hence the fine lines and wrinkles. By rubbing the products into your skin, you are making the situation worse. It stretches your skin and invites wrinkles. So, you need to change the habit of rubbing the skincare products. Instead, gently pat the products into your skin. Holy Grail Skin Care Tips For Everyone Turning 30

Don’t Skip The Sunscreen There is no worse damage than sun damage. Lost of women experience change in skin texture and appearance post 30. And with that come along many skin issues as well. The most common being acne, signs of ageing, and hyperpigmentation. Sure, there are various reasons for that- environmental factors, hormonal changes, stress, etcetera etcetera. But, none of these can beat exposure to the harmful rays of the sun. With your skin's regenerative ability dulling, you need to amp up the sun protection. So, before you step out in the sun, make sure to apply a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30.

Develop A Night Time Routine Your skin is the most active at night. With its amazing regenerative properties, your skin repairs itself at night. Why not offer your skin some help? A lot of women have found that nighttime skincare routine has worked wonders in rejuvenating the skin. As you sleep, the skin does its work- gets rid of toxins and absorbs the products much better. This doesn't mean to bombard your skin with products at night. Before you go to sleep, remove all the make-up, cleanse your skin thoroughly and apply a night cream. It is often the simplest of routines loved by your skin.