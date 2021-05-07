On Erica Fernandes Birthday, 3 Skin Care Routines From The Diva’s YouTube Channel For Flawless Skin Skin Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 7 May 1993, Erica Fernandes is one of the most popular and highest-paid actresses of Indian Television. Over the years, the actress has made a special place of hers in the hearts of the fans and today she enjoys a huge fan following on social media. The actress, who is loved for her flawless beauty and glowing skin, runs a YouTube channel, where she regularly shares beauty tips, hacks, and skin care regimes. Black heads, acne, puffy eyes, tanning, etc., are some of the basic skin problems, which we all go through on regular basis. But with Erica's helpful videos, you can overcome such problems. So, today, on Erica Fernandes' birthday, take a look at the top three skin-care routine videos from her YouTube channel for beauty inspiration.

1. Effective Black Head Removal

Blackheads are one of the most common forms of acne and it's something, which our skin faces every month. Going to a salon on the regular basis might not be possible for all of us. So, Erica Fernandes has the right solution for us. Through this video, Erica shows how you can effectively remove black heads. First, she evenly applied pore clay mask all over her face, except eyes, eyebrows, and lips and left it for a few minutes to dry. After washing it off, she then picked aloe vera peel off gel mask and a nose strip and applied it to her face and nose respectively. Lastly, she went for a sheet mask. After removing it (after 20 minutes), the actress recommended to massage remaining serum to face and neck.

2. The Glowing And Healthy Skin With Face Scrub

Erica Fernandes took the scrub challenge and showed how one can get a healthy and glowing skin in just a few minutes. She recommended two face scrubs- ubtan face scrub and charcoal face scrub. However, she did this challenge with ubtan face scrub. Erica applied it on the half part of her face. She evenly scrubbed her face and the inner nose area. After a few minutes, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress washed it off and showed the before-after comparison.

3. Getting Rid Of Puffy Eyes

A bad night's sleep can cause puffiness around the eye area. However, the other main cause of puffy eyes is aging. Erica Fernandes came up with a useful beauty hack on how to get rid of puffy eyes. She opted for a good quality under eye créme and took a small amount of it on her fingertip. The actress began applying it on her under eye area and over the lids. Using the fingertips, she dabbed the créme until it got absorbed. She then picked blemishes face cream and applied a small amount of it all over her face.

Aren't these hacks useful? All thanks to Erica Fernandes!

Happy Birthday!

Cover Pic Credits: Erica Fernandes' Instagram