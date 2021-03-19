Erica Fernandes’ Stunning Pictures From Maldives In Backless Colourful Dresses Will Lift Up You Holi Mood Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Holi, the festival of colours, is just a few days ahead and we can't hold on our excitement. While we could all think about playing with colours right now, it's our favourite Indian Television actress Erica Fernandes, who recently popped up on our Instagram feed and grabbed our eyeballs with her colourful looks. Currently, the gorgeous diva is having gala time in Maldives and her bold and stunning pictures from the vacation, is the best thing you will see on the internet today. The latest pictures of Erica showed her slaying in two colourful backless dresses, that lifted our Holi festive mood. So, let us take a close look at her both dresses and decode it for vacation as well as Holi fashion goals.

Erica Fernandes In A Multicolour Mini Dress

Erica Fernandes' this dress is the most colourful dress you would have ever seen and now we want to steal it away from her. She donned a sleeveless halter-neck mini frock-style dress, which came from the label Dziine. Her pretty multi-colour dress was accentuated by a lot of frills on the bodice, sharp pleats on the skirt part, and ruffled border. It was a backless number with knotted detailing at the back. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress teamed it up with a pair of dark-green tassel earrings, that upped the funky factor. Her earrings came from the label Bijoux by Priya Chandna and she spruced up her look with filled brows, curled lashes, soft blush, and fuchsia pink lip tint. Erica pulled back her straight highlighted tresses into a high ponytail and looked gorgeous.

Erica Fernandes In A Multicolour Printed Long Dress

Erica Fernandes sported a sleeveless halter-neck absolute backless long dress, which was accentuated by blossoming patterns in the shades of pink, green, purple, orange, and more. Her dress also featured intricate design on the bodice with pearls. Erica's this dress came from the label Papa Dont Preach by Shubhika and she teamed it up with a pair of heavy gold-toned earrings. The actress let loose her wet tresses and wrapped her look with filled brows and light pink lip shade.

So, what do you think about these colourful looks of Erica Fernandes? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Erica Fernandes' Instagram