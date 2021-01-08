Erica Fernandes’ Stylish Look In Chic Outfit From Her Girl’s Day Out Is Totally Unmissable! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Known for portraying the role of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Erica Fernandes has ruled hearts with her brilliant acting prowess. Not just acting, but she has also impressed us with her amazing personality and fashion sense. Recently, the actress stepped out to have a girl's day out with her friends and undoubtedly made heads turn in her chic outfit. Dressed in black separates with blazer and stockings, Erica caught everyone's attention as she looked super stylish. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it for winter fashion goals.

So, Erica Fernandes was decked up in black separates, which consisted of V-shaped plunging-neckline crop top and high-waist hot pants. She layered her top and shorts with a full-sleeved long-lapel off-white hued blazer while the brown leather corset belt, cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress teamed her outfit with a pair of thigh-high black stockings and completed her look with black and golden stylish shoes. She accessorised her look with a gold-toned wrist-watch and a ring while the dark-brown hued sling bag, upped her look.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Erica slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, mascara, light-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The diva sported a black mask that featured graphic print at one side. She left her mid-parted straight, highlighted and layered tresses loose and looked super stunning.

We absolutely loved this outfit of Erica Fernandes. Not just her outfits but the way she styled her look with corset belt, stockings, and sling bag, it was really impressive and we should definitely take some fashion lessons from her. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.