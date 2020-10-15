Erica Fernandes’ Pretty Look In Her Light Olive Green Saree Will Lift Your Mood This Navaratri Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Prerna Sharma aka Erica Fernandes has given us unstoppable saree fashion moments on-screen in Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She also keeps sharing her beautiful saree looks on her Instagram feed, which makes for a visual treat for the fans. Recently, the actress posted a series of pictures in her light olive green saree and stole our heart with her elegance. Erica flaunted her saree and two different hairstyles and looks.and also teased her fans with quirky captions. Her saree looked pretty and seemed ideal for Navaratri 2020. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.

So, Erica Fernandes first posted two pictures- one was blur, while the other was sharp. She captioned it as, 'Rub your eyes or swipe left to see the picture clearly.' The diva was decked up in a light olive-green silk saree, which was accentuated by a thick navy blue border with golden straps on it. She draped the matching pallu of her saree in a classic way and tucked it on her waist. The Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress teamed it with a sleeveless navy blue blouse. Her jewellery game was equally strong. She upped her look with a silver-toned maang tikka, a pair of earrings, white-pearl-detailed multi-layered neckpiece, and a bracelet.

Erica let loose her puff-detailed long tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, dark eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade.

The diva then posted another picture of hers in the same saree and captioned it as, 'Rubbing your eyes dint work? Try wearing your glasses.' Of course, as said, she was wearing square-shaped oversized glasses and wrapped up her look with a pink lip shade. As far as her hairstyle is concerned, she tied her tresses into a messy high bun and looked pretty. On the jewellery front, she opted for a multi-hued tiny pearl-detailed silver oxidised neckpiece that came from Silverays.

Well, we absolutely loved this pretty traditional saree of Erica Fernandes and also the way she nailed it with two different looks. What do you think about her saree? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Erica Fernandes