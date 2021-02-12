Hug Day 2021: Up Your Valentine Fashion Game With Erica Fernandes’ Floral Saree Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The sixth day of the Valentine Week i.e., hug day is here and what better day it can be than today to give and receive a warm and sweet hug from your partner. We're sure in the past five days, you definitely would have left no stone unturned in picking the best dresses to impress your beau. But today we want you to up your Valentine fashion game a little more and surprise him with a different look. While you have already flaunted so many western looks these days, it's time to switch to ethnic.

To inspire you, recently, popular Indian Television actress Erica Fernandes took to her Instagram feed to share a set of pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she was seen sporting a beautiful floral printed saree. The actress totally blossomed in her pretty saree and if you also can pull off a floral saree like her, then girl, you're definitely getting a tight hug from your partner today on the date night. So, let us take a close look at the diva's floral saree and decode it for goals.

So, for a wedding function, Erica Fernandes opted for a gorgeous saree from the ace designer Sabyasachi's stunning collection. Her saree had a neutral base and was accentuated by blossoming multicolour florals and green leaves patterns. It also featured a peach-hued embellished border that had intricate golden embroidered patterns embedded on it. Styled by Shrushti Gupta, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress draped the same-patterned pallu of her saree in an open style that fell on the floor and formed a train. She teamed her saree with a half-sleeved peach blouse that was intricately embroidered with golden thread, just like the border of her saree. Erica completed her look with a pair of heels. She accessorised her look with green-stone detailed gold-toned ethnic earrings, green and blue stone, white pearls, and red crystals-detailed heavy choker, a delicate bracelet, and a ring from the label Tyaani.

On the make-up front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actress sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. A tiny silver bindi, filled brows, subtle black kohl, mascara, shiny eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. She pulled back her sleek tresses into a high ponytail and looked lovely as ever.

So, what do you think about this saree of Erica Fernandes? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Erica Fernandes' Instagram