Natural Skincare For Summer: 7 Home Remedies To Get Healthy-Glowing Skin

Summer is a great time for beach days and vacations, but also for a skincare makeover. The longer daylight hours and hot, dry, or humid weather can have a different effect on our skin than the colder and darker winter days. Where you live may affect the skincare steps you take during the summer.

For example, summers are hot and humid in India- the worst combination for your skin, especially for people with sensitive skin. Today, we will look into how you can take care of your skin using natural ingredients in summer.

Natural Skincare For Summer

Things you need: Yoghurt, lemon, tomato, coffee, aloe vera, papaya, sandalwood, honey, almond oil, fuller's earth and turmeric.

Summer Skincare Home Remedy No:1 - Tomato

With its vitamin content, tomatoes improve your skin's texture. Additionally, it helps to restore your skin's natural radiance, making it look radiant.

How to:

Smash a half tomato and remove any lumps.

Add honey to it.

Apply the paste to your skin and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off later with warm water.

Summer Skincare Home Remedy No:2 - Turmeric

Turmeric has antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and anti-ageing properties that reduce inflammation on the skin. Additionally, it brightens your skin and gives it a natural glow.

How to:

Add a teaspoon of turmeric to a bowl.

Add three tablespoons of lemon juice and mix well.

Apply it to your face and let it sit for 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water.

Summer Skincare Home Remedy No:3 - Aloe Vera

Aloe vera has antioxidant and antibacterial properties, and it has a soothing effect on the skin, which is perfect for the summer. It hydrates the skin too.

How to:

Apply aloe vera pulp directly to your skin.

Massage it gently for around 20 minutes.

Keep it for about 10 minutes and wash it off.

Summer Skincare Home Remedy No:4 - Papaya, Sandalwood And Fuller's Earth

Apart from being a mild exfoliator, papaya also helps to remove excess oil, and dirt from the skin, leaving it soft and glowing.

How to:

Add some sandalwood and fuller's earth to freshly mashed papaya.

Blend it well.

Put this mask on your face and leave it on for about 20 minutes.

Wash it off with cold water and pat dry.

Summer Skincare Home Remedy No 5: Sandalwood And Almond Oil

Almond oil rejuvenates and brightens your skin, while sandalwood lightens your skin tone. And these two ingredients, when mixed together, can work wonders for your skin, especially in the summer.

How to:

Make a paste of sandalwood and add almond oil to it.

Mix and apply the paste to your skin and leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse off with lukewarm water.

Summer Skincare Home Remedy No 6: Honey And Yoghurt

Honey helps your skin retain its natural moisture while yoghurt brightens and cools it down, which is exactly what your skin needs in the summer.

How to:

Take a cup of yoghurt in a bowl and add one tablespoon of honey to it.

Mix well and apply it to your skin. Leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Rinse using cold water.

Summer Skincare Home Remedy No 7: Coffee And Lemon

Vitamin C is a must-have for the summer skincare routine. Vitamin C in lemon is an effective skin brightener, and coffee, on the other hand, is a very effective exfoliator.

How to:

Mix one tablespoon of coffee and one tablespoon of lemon juice in a bowl.

Make sure there are no lumps.

Apply this mix to your face and leave it on for 15 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.