5 Pocket-Friendly Natural Products To Get Rid Of Acne Scars

Acne is the most common skin problem and many people who suffer from acne later find themselves with a new problem - acne scars. Nothing but a double whammy!

Acne scars are actually part of the healing process that is after acne has cleared, the skin attempts to correct the damage that's been done by the blemish. By producing collagen, it heals the skin. Too little collagen and you're left with a concave scar - too much, and you'll have a raised scar.

While there are several measures such as surgery and laser resurfacing for acne scar treatment, you might also find relief through these less invasive, natural options.

Natural Ways To Get Rid Of Acne Scars

1. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is a common home remedy - and in the case of acne, it works because of its antibacterial properties. According to beauty experts, applying aloe vera directly to wounds reduced inflammation and scar tissue size. You can find aloe vera gels and products in stores or grow the plant yourself.

Cut into the leaves and apply the sticky gel directly to the skin once every day.

2. Honey

Honey is used for numerous medicinal purposes, including burns, wounds etc. Researchers found that directly applying honey can help with wound cleaning and wound cleansing and reduce scarring because of its antibacterial properties. Honey also fights skin infections that could otherwise cause more acne to appear.

Apply twice daily to reduce the appearance of acne scars.

3. Rosehip Seed Oil

Rosehip seed can be used to treat scars. Although most of the data links rosehip seed oil with surgical scars, the oil could be similarly useful in reducing acne scars.

Apply twice daily to reduce the appearance of scars and discolouration.

4. Black Seed Oil

Also known as Nigella sativa, the black seed oil is a relatively common medicinal plant. In addition to having antibacterial and anti-viral properties, the oil is anti-inflammatory. Studies have found it to speed up and improve wound healing. It can also even out pigmentation or even prevent acne altogether.

Apply once daily to reduce the appearance of acne scars.

5. Lemon Juice

There is no significant research that proves that lemon juice is effective at getting rid of acne scars. However, many say they've successfully applied lemon juice to acne scars, saying it helps reduce discolouration and even out your skin tone.

Because lemon juice is highly acidic, apply a few drops directly to scars.

Always do a patch test before applying any products-be natural or chemical, to your skin.

Story first published: Thursday, May 12, 2022, 15:01 [IST]