ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    How To Take Care Of Sensitive Skin In Monsoon

    By

    If you thought sensitive skin is difficult in summers, you have no idea about the horrors of the monsoon season. Monsoon season calls for skincare routine like no other. The hot and humid temperature, the constant rain showers and the feeling of unease leave your sensitive skin irritable and vulnerable. And that is why it is important to be extra careful and have a customised sensitive skincare routine for the monsoon.

    We have made this easy for you by figuring out the best habits for sensitive skin during the monsoon. Incorporating these easy skin care habits that will keep your sensitive skin flawless and happy during the monsoon. Take a look!

    Array

    Stick To Natural Ingredients

    When it comes to sensitive skin, sticking to natural ingredients is the best choice and more during the monsoon season. Natural ingredients are effective and gentle on the skin. The more chemically-infused ingredients you swap from your skincare routine, the more it becomes sensitive-skin friendly. So, if your skin starts to become fussy, get natural or organic skin care products(you will find plenty, if that's your concern).

    Array

    Wash Your Face Twice A Day

    The hot and humid weather of the monsoon can make you sweat. Mixed with the dirt and grime our skin is exposed to, it can block your pores and lead to breakouts. And we know how difficult breakouts are to deal with when you have sensitive skin! So. make sure you wash your face twice a day- once in the morning and once at night- to keep thing clean and breakout-free. For a closer cleansing, twice a week after you wash your face, exfoliate it using a gentle scrub.

    Recommended Read: Must-Have Monsoon Skincare Products

    Array

    Drenched In Rain? Wash Up Immediately

    Monsoon rains can get the best of anyone. Before you know it, you are completely drenched. This is bad for your sensitive skin. The rainwater and the dirt sticking to your face can badly irritate your skin. If you ever get drenched, as soon as you reach home, wash your face thoroughly with a gentle cleanser and pat it dry, slap on some moisturiser and relax.

    Array

    A Patch Test Is Necessary

    Patch test for sensitive skin is extremely important. As your sensitive skin can get irritated really soon and there are very few products that suit your skin, it is best to take all the precautions that you can. Before you try any new product, do a 24-hour patch test to be sure whether that product would irritate your skin.

    You can do a patch test by applying the product on the inner side of your wrists. If even after an hour the product does not irritate your skin, it is safe to use. If it starts to itch and irritate your skin, remove the product immediately and do not apply it again on your skin.

    Array

    Keep The Sun Protection On- Always!

    The sun might hide behind the clouds during the lockdown, but it doesn't mean it has gone softer on your skin. The harsh rays of the sun can damage your sensitive skin beyond repair. Many of us make the mistake of going easy on sun protection during the monsoon which we regret later immensely. So, no matter the weather outside, keep the sun protection on for flawless skin.

    Recommended Read: 9 Natural Ingredients That Will Keep Your Skin Stunning In Monsoon

    Array

    Moisturisation Is The Key

    The humid climate of the monsoon can make you feel that you do not need moisturiser. Regardless of the weather, your skin will always need moisturisation. For sensitive skin, you need a moisturiser that is lightweight, nourishing and does not contain irritants.

    Array

    Stick To Minimalist Approach

    One of the most important rules of dealing with sensitive skin is to watch the products you put on your skin. So, following the minimalist approach is the best thing you can do for your sensitive skin. Whether it is skincare or make-up, use as fewer products as possible. And stick to the products that you know work for your skin.

    Recommended Read: Tips To Take Care Of Dry Skin During Monsoons

    More MONSOON News

    Read more about: monsoon skincare skincare tips
    Story first published: Tuesday, June 16, 2020, 18:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 16, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue