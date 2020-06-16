How To Take Care Of Sensitive Skin In Monsoon

Stick To Natural Ingredients When it comes to sensitive skin, sticking to natural ingredients is the best choice and more during the monsoon season. Natural ingredients are effective and gentle on the skin. The more chemically-infused ingredients you swap from your skincare routine, the more it becomes sensitive-skin friendly. So, if your skin starts to become fussy, get natural or organic skin care products(you will find plenty, if that's your concern).

Wash Your Face Twice A Day The hot and humid weather of the monsoon can make you sweat. Mixed with the dirt and grime our skin is exposed to, it can block your pores and lead to breakouts. And we know how difficult breakouts are to deal with when you have sensitive skin! So. make sure you wash your face twice a day- once in the morning and once at night- to keep thing clean and breakout-free. For a closer cleansing, twice a week after you wash your face, exfoliate it using a gentle scrub.

Drenched In Rain? Wash Up Immediately Monsoon rains can get the best of anyone. Before you know it, you are completely drenched. This is bad for your sensitive skin. The rainwater and the dirt sticking to your face can badly irritate your skin. If you ever get drenched, as soon as you reach home, wash your face thoroughly with a gentle cleanser and pat it dry, slap on some moisturiser and relax.

A Patch Test Is Necessary Patch test for sensitive skin is extremely important. As your sensitive skin can get irritated really soon and there are very few products that suit your skin, it is best to take all the precautions that you can. Before you try any new product, do a 24-hour patch test to be sure whether that product would irritate your skin. You can do a patch test by applying the product on the inner side of your wrists. If even after an hour the product does not irritate your skin, it is safe to use. If it starts to itch and irritate your skin, remove the product immediately and do not apply it again on your skin.

Keep The Sun Protection On- Always! The sun might hide behind the clouds during the lockdown, but it doesn't mean it has gone softer on your skin. The harsh rays of the sun can damage your sensitive skin beyond repair. Many of us make the mistake of going easy on sun protection during the monsoon which we regret later immensely. So, no matter the weather outside, keep the sun protection on for flawless skin.

Moisturisation Is The Key The humid climate of the monsoon can make you feel that you do not need moisturiser. Regardless of the weather, your skin will always need moisturisation. For sensitive skin, you need a moisturiser that is lightweight, nourishing and does not contain irritants.