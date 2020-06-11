9 Natural Ingredients That Will Keep Your Skin Stunning In Monsoon

Coconut Oil An elixir for the skin, coconut oil is replete with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties that reduce the chances of a bacterial or fungal infestation. It is also a highly moisturising ingredient that improves the skin barrier to keep skin problems at bay. [1] How To Use Coconut Oil What you need Coconut oil, as needed Direction for use Place the coconut oil over a low flame to liquefy and warm it.

Massage the coconut oil on your face and neck. You can also apply it on your lips if you want.

Let it sit on the skin for 1-2 hours.

Using a tissue, wipe the oil from your face.

You can wash your face with water after a few hours.

The moisturising effect of the oil will last long after you have wiped it off your face.

Almond Oil Almond oil is an excellent nourishment for dry skin in monsoon. Extremely moisturising and lightweight, almond oil seeps deep into your skin to soothe it and add radiance to your face. Vitamin E present in the oil prevents our skin from free radical damage, sun damage and the skin infections of the monsoon.[2][3] How To Use Almond Oil What you need Almond oil, as needed Directions for use Wash your face and pat it dry.

Take a few drops of almond oil on your palms.

Warm the oil between your palms and massage it into your face and neck.

Leave it at that or wipe the oil off your face after a couple of hours as per your preference.

Rose Water Oily skin can get a little out of hand during the monsoon season. The excess sebum production coupled with the humid weather can take a toll on your skin. Rose water with its great astringent properties helps to balance the oil production in the skin and beat the monsoon blues. How To Use Rose Water What you need Rose water, as needed

Cotton pads Directions for use Cleanse your face using a gentle facial cleanser.

Take some rose water on a cotton pad.

Swipe the cotton pad all over your face to remove all the left-over grime.

Carry on with the rest of your skincare routine.

Sunflower Oil Sunflower oil is one of those hidden skincare gems that would make your monsoon an easy ride. Sunflower oil is a rich source of vitamin E- one of the most powerful natural antioxidants- that rejuvenates your dull and damaged skin making it plump and flawless. [4] The antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of sunflower oil protect the skin from the infection-causing germs of the monsoon.[5] How To Use Sunflower Oil What you need Sunflower oil, as needed

Cotton pad(optional) Directions for use Massage sunflower oil into your face and neck until it gets completely absorbed.

Leave it on for a couple of hours before rinsing it off.

Alternatively, take some sunflower oil on a cotton pad and swipe it along your face as you would do a toner.

Olive Oil Olive oil is an excellent source of phenols, a kind of antioxidants that fight the free radical damage and rejuvenate your skin to its natural glory. It is extremely lightweight and sinks deeps into the skin to leave with soft, hydrated and glorious skin. [6] How To Use Olive Oil What you need 1 tbsp olive oil

½ tbsp sugar Directions for use Take the olive oil in a bowl.

Add sugar to it and mix the ingredients well.

Apply the mixture to your face and scrub your face for 3-5 minutes.

Leave it on for another 5 minutes before rinsing your face with warm water.

Moringa Oil Infections caused by the monsoon-bred germs are the most common skin issue during the rainy season. Moringa oil is full of antibacterial properties that fight these germs and keep your skin healthy. The antioxidant properties of moringa oil soothe the skin and reduce inflammation and redness of the skin. [7] How To Use Moringa What you need 1 tbsp coconut oil

4-5 drops of moringa essential oil Directions for use In a bowl, take the coconut oil.

Add the drops of moringa essential oil to it and mix well.

Take a small amount of this mixture and massage it into your skin until it gets completely absorbed.

Leave it at that.

Neem The antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties of neem make it a must-have skincare ingredient to have during the monsoon. It fights any skin infection and calms the inflammation leaving you with fresh and clean skin. [8] How To Use Neem What you need Two handfuls of neem leaves

A basin of water Directions for use In a bowl of water, add the neem leaves and boil the water.

When the leaves start to become soft, strain the mixture to get neem-infused water.

Use this neem water to take a bath and keep the monsoon infections away.

Turmeric Widely known for its antibacterial and antiseptic properties, turmeric gives a boost to your skin's immunity against the monsoon-brought skin infections and inflammations. When applied topically to the skin, turmeric prevents the skin against bacteria, breakouts and sun damage leaving it nourished and gorgeous.[9] How To Use Turmeric What you need 1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp milk

¼th tbsp turmeric Directions for use In a bowl, take honey.

Add milk and turmeric to it. Mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.