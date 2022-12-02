Menstrual Blood For Skincare? Experts Are Not Happy With This Trend! Skin Care oi-Amritha K

While some skincare trends can hit the mark - some miss the mark from a mile away, and one such recent skincare trend is using menstrual blood for skincare (I just gagged). Yes, it is important to rid of the stigma and shame associated with menstruation but girls, I don't think this is the right way!

And boy oh boy, are the skincare experts pressed!

A TikTok trend has become increasingly popular in which women apply blood directly to their face during their period for at-home facial treatment.

As well as terms like "menstrual masking" and "moon masking," the trend has been popularized by a hashtag on social media called #periodfacemask, which has been viewed over 6.4 billion times.

Similarly, some have associated the trend with the moon cycle and how it affects and influences our menstrual cycle, hence the name moon masking.

Even though it isn't the first experiment to emerge out of the beauty industry - and its loyal fans - this one definitely falls low on the hygiene spectrum. It's period blood on your face, for crying out loud!

A study suggests that the practice can help your skin absorb essential nutrients from your blood. In fact, according to a 2016 study menstrual blood-derived stem cells are a real source to design differentiation to epidermal cells, which can be used non-invasively in various dermatological lesions and diseases [1].

In terms of medical science, experts strongly oppose anyone jumping on this bandwagon. According to dermatologists, period blood contains a variety of biological components, including mucus and clots, which can cause inflammation or infection on your face, according to experts. Period blood contains fibrants, white blood cells and proteins as well as mucus and mucus [2].

The internet has divided itself on this one, but even more so because it is so unsanitary and frankly gross. While some users claim the process has resulted in the clearest skin they have ever seen, others remain sceptical.

In a social media sphere in which everyone claims to know it all - know it better than clinically-corroborated science, wellness can only go so far before it blurs into discredited superstition.

There is also no scientific evidence to support the assertion that applying whole blood to the face will benefit one's skin. This is due to our skin barrier, which prevents blood from passing through the skin directly. It needs some form of delivery method to get through the skin barrier.

The use of menstrual blood on the skin is not beneficial, apart from the fact that it is free.

This is not embracing the divine feminine, but embracing the ultimate delusion!

Story first published: Friday, December 2, 2022, 14:41 [IST]