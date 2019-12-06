ENGLISH

    For All You Men, Here Are Some Skin Care Tips To Get Soft And Smooth Skin

    Smooth skin is primarily linked to women. And men are thought to have rough and rugged skin and we have kind of have accepted that it is natural. But, that is not the case. The truth of the matter is, men have rough skin because they don't take care of their skin the proper way.

    Shaving is also one of the reasons for their rough skin and men shave quite often. And so, it becomes even more important to nourish and pamper your skin. Hold on! We are not asking you to go all out and go for facials, apply masks and have an extensive skincare routine(although that won't be so bad!). Here, we are sharing some effective tips with you that you can follow or the precautions you can take in your everyday life to achieve softer and smoother skin.

    1. Deep Cleanse Your Skin

    Cleansing the skin is important. Your skin endures a lot throughout the day and sheds some skin cells during the night that can lead to blocked skin pores. This not only causes various skincare issues but also make the shaving a more aggressive process. So, you need to deep cleanse your face twice a day- once in the morning and once before you go to sleep at night. Use a gentle soap-free cleanser to do that.

    2. Before Shaving, Prep Your Skin

    Shaving is an everyday process for so many of you. It has become so much of a part of your routine that you do it without a thought. But, do you make sure that your skin is prepped and ready for it? You must. It is a harsh process for the skin.

    To prep your skin, splash some lukewarm water on your face. This will open up your skin pores and then apply shaving cream to make the process smooth.

    3. Moisturise, Moisturise And Moisturise

    Hydrated skin is happy skin. If you want soft and smooth, you ought to keep it moisturised. To ensure that, you need to religiously keep applying the moisturiser throughout the day.

    4. Shaving In The Shower Can Do Wonders

    While in the shower, your skin is moist and hydrated, and your skin pores open. And that will make shaving an easier and softer process. So, why not utilise that opportunity to save time and effort and to ensure that your skin stays smooth as well!

    5. The Right Way To Shave Matters

    If you are doing it the wrong way, your skin will suffer. The most common mistake that we make while shaving the skin is to shave in the wrong direction of hair growth. You must follow the direction of your hair growth, not against it. This will irritate the skin and lead to ingrown hair, inflammation and redness in the skin. Also, shaving in the direction of the hair growth will give you a much closer shave.

    6. Be Gentle And Patient With Your Skin

    Being gentle with the skin is important. Whether you are shaving, exfoliating or just applying some skin care product, take your time and do it gently. If you are harsh with your skin, you really can't expect your skin to be smooth, right?

    7. Protect Your Skin From the Sun

    Overexposure to the sun can damage your skin in ways you won't think of. It can make your skin rough, pigmented, cause breakouts and various other skin issues. Protecting your skin from the harmful rays of the sun is necessary. Always put on sunscreen when you go out. And if you know you are going to be out in the sun for a longer time, cover your skin to protect it. A hat or a thin jacket can help you with that.

    Follow these tips to get soft and smooth skin. Also, you need to be consistent. It is not something you can do for a few days and that will be it. It is a lifestyle change that you need to make.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 13:15 [IST]
