Kumkumadi Oil: Benefits For Skin And How To Use It Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Skin issues are common across people of all ages. Whether you are a teenager or an adult, skin problems make us anxious. While many of us turn to various skin care products for help, the hype for ayurvedic ingredients has grown in the last few years. Ayurvedic ingredients not only tackle skin issues but also help to maintain skin health. And today, we are going to talk about one such ayurvedic product that has the potential to transform your skin - kumkumadi oil.

What Is Kumkumadi Oil?

Kumkumadi oil or kumkumadi tailam is a herbal ayurvedic oil made from a mix of some enriching components that rejuvenate and nourish your skin. It is made up of 16-21 natural and powerful ingredients that have a lot of benefits to offer for your skin.

What Is Kumkumadi Oil Made Of?

The main component of kumkumadi oil is saffron. Saffron is a great skin lightening ingredient that helps to reduce hyperpigmentation in the skin as well as other skin issues such as dark circles under the eyes and acne [1] . Additionally, it also has antiseptic, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties to nourish the skin.

It also contains cooling ingredients such as sandalwood [2] , milk [3] and khus that provides a soothing action on your skin and tackle skin inflammation while cleansing it.

Another soothing agent present in the oil is java fig that mainly tackles skin issues such as inflammation, pigmentation and age spots [4] . Other nourishing ingredients in the oil include manjistha, sesame oil, blue lotus, Indian banyan, bael fruit, mahua, lac, licorice etc.

Benefits Of Kumkumadi Oil For Skin

1. Treats hyperpigmentation

Kumkumadi oil is quite effective in treating skin pigmentation [5] . The saffron present in the oil has antioxidant, antipruritic and antiseptic properties and helps to improve skin complexion and reduce pigmentation [6] .

2. Fights acne

The antioxidant, antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties of the oil helps to rejuvenate the skin and treat skin issues such as acne. Milk present in the oil exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities thereby keeping acne at bay. Moreover, it also balances the sebum production in the skin which is one of the main causes of acne.

3. Reduces the appearance of scars

Kumkumadi oil applied topically effectively reduces the appearance of scars thanks to its moisturising and healing properties. The oil penetrates deep into your skin to nourish and rejuvenate it.

4. Treats blemishes and spots

Owing to its depigmentation properties, kumkumadi oil is a prevents and reduces the appearance of blemishes and spots on the skin. With regular usage of the oil, you will see the blemishes disappearing and your skin getting an even tone.

5. Sun protection

Kukkumadi oil also protects your skin from the harmful UV rays. Saffron present in the oil plays a major role in that. Saffron not only moisturises the skin but it also acts as a UV absorbing agent thus protecting the skin from UV damage [7] .

How To Use Kumkumadi Oil For Skin?

This nourishing oil can be applied directly to your face to reap its benefits. Here is how to use kumkumadi oil for your face.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Take a few drops of the oil on your palms.

Gently massage the oil on your face for about 5-10 minutes.

Leave it on for 1-2 hours.

Rinse it off later.

A Word Of Caution!

While the oil can be used for every skin type, it is not recommended for people with very oily skin to keep the oil on for long. It can make your skin too greasy. So, do not keep the oil on your skin for more than 1 hour.

And if you have too dry skin, you can keep the oil on your face for at least 3 hours so that your skin is properly nourished.

View Article References [1] Khorasany, A. R., & Hosseinzadeh, H. (2016). Therapeutic effects of saffron (Crocus sativus L.) in digestive disorders: a review.Iranian journal of basic medical sciences,19(5), 455–469. [2] Moy, R. L., & Levenson, C. (2017). Sandalwood Album Oil as a Botanical Therapeutic in Dermatology.The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology,10(10), 34–39. [3] Vaughn, A. R., & Sivamani, R. K. (2015). Effects of fermented dairy products on skin: A systematic review.The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine,21(7), 380-385. [4] Sindhu, R. K., & Arora, S. (2013). Therapeutic Effect of Ficus lacor Aerial Roots of Various Fractions on Adjuvant-Induced Arthritic Rats.ISRN pharmacology,2013, 634106. doi:10.1155/2013/634106 [5] Usha, S., Preeti, S., Saxena, G. K., & Mohita, B. (2017). International Journal of Ayurveda and Pharma Research.Int. J. Ayur. Pharma Research,5(8), 43-48. [6] Sharma, K., Joshi, N., & Goyal, C. (2015). Critical review of Ayurvedic Varṇya herbs and their tyrosinase inhibition effect.Ancient science of life,35(1), 18–25. doi:10.4103/0257-7941.165627 [7] Golmohammadzadeh, S., Jaafari, M. R., & Hosseinzadeh, H. (2010). Does saffron have antisolar and moisturizing effects?.Iranian journal of pharmaceutical research : IJPR,9(2), 133–140.