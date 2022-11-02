Just In
Kriti Sanon Beauty Tips: The Charmer's Trusted Ingredient For Healthy, Radiant Skin And 3 Ways To Use It
Kriti Sanon is the IT girl in Bollywood right now, with enough credit to hold it up. Despite a short career span, she has gained a large following. Her performances in Bareilly Ki Barfi, Heropanti, Dilwale, and Mimi have been impressive.
To quote the Miss United States song, "she is beauty, and she is grace, she is elegance and taste."
Taking cues from her mom's timeless skincare tips, Kriti constantly relies on home remedies and simple kitchen ingredients to keep her skin looking great. In addition, she regularly posts on her YouTube channel - be it a step-by-step guide to her morning skincare routine or the beauty tips she swears by.
One such ingredient Kriti Sanon blindly trusts to improve her skin is TURMERIC. And today, we will tell you three ways to use turmeric for healthy, radiant skin.
Kriti Sanon Beauty Tips: Turmeric For Healthy, Radiant Skin
Antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties in turmeric may contribute to the skin's radiance and lustre. Additionally, turmeric may rejuvenate your skin by bringing out its natural glow. Curcumin, a bioactive component of turmeric, is responsible for turmeric's health and beauty benefits. In addition to its anti-inflammatory properties, curcumin is also an antioxidant [1][2].
1. Turmeric mask for acne
Ingredients
- One tablespoon of turmeric powder
- One tablespoon of sandalwood powder
- One teaspoon honey
- Water
Directions
- Combine turmeric powder and sandalwood powder in a bowl.
- Add honey to the mix.
- Make the paste thick by adding sufficient water.
- Make sure it is well mixed.
- Apply it to your face and leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes.
- Rinse it off with warm water.
- Apply a light moisturiser.
2. Turmeric mask for cleansing
Ingredients
- Milk
- One tablespoon of turmeric powder
- One tablespoon of chickpea powder
Directions
- In a bowl, combine turmeric powder and chickpea powder.
- Add a few drops of milk to the mixture and mix well.
- Ensure that the paste is thick and not watery.
- After applying the paste evenly to your face, let it sit for 15 minutes.
- Wash it off with fresh water.
3. Turmeric face mask for hydration
- One tablespoon of lemon juice
- Three tablespoons milk
- ¼ tablespoon turmeric
Directions
- Slowly combine the ingredients in a bowl.
- Apply the mixture to your face.
- Leave on for 10-20 minutes before rinsing off with warm water.
- This face mask is suitable for people with sensitive skin.
Note: Do a patch test on your arms before applying turmeric to your face to determine if it suits your skin. After 24-48 hours, if there are no reactions, you can safely apply turmeric twice or thrice a week.
You can use a turmeric-infused face mask twice or thrice a week.
