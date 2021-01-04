Jennifer Lopez Removes All Her Makeup And Shows Off Her More Glowing Natural Skin In The Latest Video Skin Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Every girl's dream is to look naturally beautiful without putting makeup. We all have been trying different make-up ideas like no make-up look to give ourselves a more natural yet beautiful look but somewhere inside, we know the secret that behind our natural look, there's obviously some amount of make-up that we have put on. But today, with the help of this article, you're definitely going to learn a lot about how to get naturally glowing skin without much effort.

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez, who is known for having naturally glowing skin, has often shared her without-make-up look on Instagram and inspired all the ladies in the town. But recently, the actress posted a video to give her fans a peek through her skincare regimen, with a little help of her brand JLo Beauty. In the video, she was firstly seen wearing a lot of make-up and then later she took it off on camera, revealing what she looks like without any products on. So, let us take a look at her video and without make-up look of hers.

So, in the video, Jennifer Lopez was seen decked up in a golden robe and she was seen wearing her stage makeup from her New Year eve's performance. She said she's putting a lot of makeup and she is going to wash it off. She put on a little bit of water on her face first and began removing the make-up, using JLo Beauty cleanser. She applied cleanser on her face and neck and then rinsed it off with water. The actress later dried it with a towel.

After removing all of her make-up, Jennifer looked naturally beautiful and her skin seemed more radiant. She said, 'what I love about the cleanser is it leaves a little bit of glow when you're done.' The diva then took a little amount of serum on her hand and applied it all over her face. Talking about her products, she revealed that while she was creating them, she made sure that it had tightening and instant glow effect. Pointing her finger to her face, she further quoted that when she had her make-up on the face, her skin was glowing but when she took off her make-up and just applied the cleanser, she had more glow on her skin. And this was her only mission while creating JLo beauty products that everyone should feel beautiful in their own skin.

Sharing the video on her Instagram, Jennifer captioned her post as, 'We're fresh-faced for 2021 after yesterday's #WashAway2020 event. I cannot believe that @jlobeauty is available now It's been years in the making and it's finally here. We've spent hundreds of rounds of testing products and formulations... all to make sure we created the perfect products for YOU to get THAT GLOW!!! I am so proud of what we came up with and I know you're going to love it. We're JUST GETTING STARTED!!!! If you're part of my #JLOBEAUTY #GlowGetters drop a below!!! #linkinbio to order now!'

So, what do you think about this look of Jennifer Lopez? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Jennifer Lopez