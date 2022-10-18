Just In
Is Your Skincare Routine Not Working Anymore? Here Are Some Things To Keep An Eye Out For
The year is 2022, and skincare is everywhere. However, a good skincare routine is only as good as your products. While high-quality products can help you look good now and in the future, poor-quality products can harm your skin.
Whatever your skin type, you should start your daily skincare regimen with three simple steps: Cleanse, Treat, and Moisturise.
Even the best skincare products don't work overnight - so don't expect results immediately. Generally, follow a consistent daily routine. You'll start seeing results in 6 to 12 weeks - and it usually takes 3 to 4 months to tell if your new routine works.
But what happens when your very dear skincare routine stops working? Who's to blame if your skincare routine stops working? Let's take a look.
Is Your Skincare Routine Not Working?
Skin is your body's largest organ, so whatever's happening inside will show on the outside [1].
Reason 1: A problem with how your body rehydrates could be why your product isn't working. Your skincare routine will not work anymore if you're sick or deficient in vitamins or even if you don't get enough sleep or have a healthy lifestyle.
Reason 2: It is important to be aware that environmental factors play a large role in how your skincare product behaves. Sun exposure, weather changes, hormonal changes, and other factors can all cause your once amazing skincare elixir to fall asleep. As a result of inflammation and barrier damage caused by these conditions, skin type, texture, and concern can change. Seasonal or hormonal changes such as menopause can suddenly cause oily skin to become dehydrated [2].
Consequently, one's usual moisturiser for oily skin may not be able to repair dry skin, which throws off your whole skincare routine.
Reason 3: The improper layering of formulas can also make the product ineffective. For example, pairing retinol with vitamin C can be counterintuitive, so it is not recommended [3].
Reason 4: Furthermore, products with active ingredients like vitamin C become oxidised when exposed to air. Even placing them in direct sunlight can cause this oxidation. This reduces the effectiveness of the active ingredient.
Reason 5: You might as well throw your other skincare products out the window if you do not include sunscreen in your 12 and 24-step skincare regimen [4].
On A Final Note...
The most important thing to remember is to store your skincare products in a cool, dark place and layer them thoughtfully. Consult a dermatologist if you have concerns about your skin. And always remember that a healthy diet, proper exercise and enough sleep are IMPORTANT for good skin health.
