6 Effective Home Remedies For Cystic Acne

Acne is a frightful and painful skin condition. But, not all acne is the same. When the regular acne gets worse, it develops into a condition called cystic acne.

Cystic acne is an extreme form of acne characterised by swollen and inflamed bumps that are filled with pus. It is painful to deal with and doesn't respond to the usual acne treatment. It is a skin condition that can be developed by anyone but those with extremely oily skin are most prone to it. And left untreated, it can worse really fast.

So, with cystic acne, there is no time to be wasted. It is a serious issue that needs to be dealt with as soon as possible. Your skin takes quite a bit of time to heal from cystic acne but not without help.

Fortunately, cystic acne at its earlier stages can be treated with simple home remedies and that is exactly what we are focusing on today.

Keep reading to know more about cystic acne and how to treat cystic acne at home.

What Causes Cystic Acne?

Acne is caused by two major reasons- bacterial infestation and clogged pores. Cystic acne is a combination of both of these. The most serious form of acne- cystic acne- is developed when dirt, oil and dead skin cells are trapped in your pores.

Extreme clogging of the skin pores causes your sebaceous glands to go into overdrive and boost oil production. This, in turn, makes an ideal environment for bacterial infestation. When bacteria infect the pores, your skin becomes red and swollen. This leads to infection and the formation of pus-filled bumps aka cystic acne.[1]

Other reasons for cystic acne include:

Hormonal changes

Picking on the zits

Excessive sweating

Stress

An unhealthy diet rich in high sugar and oily foods

Signs of Cystic Acne

Cystic acne looks like boils on the skin and tends to get deeper into the skin. It is also not limited only to your face. Cystic acne can also appear on your chest, back, neck, arms and shoulders. Below are the tell-all signs of cystic acne.

Red pus-filled bumps

Large white bumps

Swollen pimples

Redness around the bumps

Boils that are painful to touch

Tender skin

Home Remedies For Cystic Acne

1. Ice Rubbing ice on the skin helps to soothe the skin and reduce swelling, redness of the skin and even provides relief from the pain of cystic acne. What you need 1-2 ice cubes

A washcloth Method of use Wrap the ice cubes in the washcloth.

Rub the ice cubes wrapped in the washcloth in circular motions on the affected areas or all over your face.

Continue rubbing the ice on your face until it becomes too sensitive from the cold.

Let your face dry on its own.

Do not wash your face after this.

Repeat this remedy 3-4 times in a week for the desired result. 2. Turmeric Turmeric is a powerful natural remedy for infected skin that has been highly talked about in the Ayurveda. Curcumin, an active component present in turmeric has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that protect and soothe the skin to reduce the pain and inflammation. Turmeric also has antibacterial and antiseptic properties that help to keep the skin clean and heal faster.[2] What you need 1 tbsp turmeric powder

Water, as needed Method of use In a bowl, take the turmeric powder.

Apply enough water to it so as to make a thick paste.

Apply the turmeric paste to the affected areas.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly and pat dry.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result. 3. Tea Tree Oil Tea tree oil is known for its strong antibacterial properties. That means tea tree oil has the ability to fight the acne-causing harmful bacteria and clear your skin[3]. The anti-inflammatory properties of tea tree oil keep the pain and inflammation caused by cystic acne in check. What you need 2 drops of tea tree oil

12 drops of carrier oil of your choice(coconut oil/almond oil/jojoba oil/olive oil)

A cotton pad Method of use Mix the tea tree oil with the carrier oil. Keep the concoction aside.

Wash your face with a gentle cleanser and pat dry.

Dab the tea tree oil concoction on the affected areas using the cotton pad.

Let it dry before following it up with a moisturiser.

Repeat this remedy every alternate day for the best result. Are You Making These Mistakes With Your Homemade Skincare Remedies And Face Masks? 4. Vinegar Vinegar is an acidic ingredient that is used by many to get clear skin. It has antibacterial properties that keep the harmful bacteria at bay and your skin fresh and healthy[4]. It also helps to control the oil production in the skin to prevent clogged pores and in turn acne. What you need 1 tbsp white vinegar

A basin of water Method of use Dilute the vinegar by adding it into the water.

Cleanse your skin with this diluted vinegar twice a day- once in the morning and once at night.

Leave it at that.

Repeat this remedy every day for a few days until you see some improvement. 5. Aspirin Aspirin has anti-inflammatory properties that help alleviate the pain and inflammation caused by cystic acne.[5] What you need 1 aspirin tablet

1 tsp water Method of use Take the aspirin tablet in a bowl and crush it to get a fine powder.

Add water to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times a week for the desired result. 6. Neem Oil Neem oil has excellent antibacterial, antifungal and anti-inflammatory properties, all of which make it a potent remedy to treat cystic acne[6]. Besides, it also contains essential fatty acids and vitamin E that help in rejuvenating the skin and reducing the acne scars. What you need A few drops of neem oil

A cotton pad Method of use Apply the neem oil on the affected areas using the cotton pad.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off thoroughly using warm water and pat dry.

Repeat the remedy every alternate day for the desired result. Some Important Tips While these remedies will work to keep your skin healthy, the tips below will help to prevent cystic acne from getting worse. Take a look. If you have extremely oily skin, make sure that you are cleansing and moisturising your skin good.

Do not pop the zits. Popping the zits will spread the infection and make your condition worse.

Keep your hands off your face. Touching the face frequently increases the chances of bacterial infestation and excess oil production and thus can irritate your skin and cause acne.

Remove all the make-up at night before you go to bed and cleanse your skin thoroughly. When Should You Consult The Doctor For Cystic Acne? As we mentioned above, these home remedies are effective in the initial stages of cystic acne. These home remedies should help heal your skin and deal with the painful symptoms of cystic acne. In most cases, you should able to see the improvement in about a month. However, if there is no change in your skin condition after 2-3 weeks, it is time that you get professional help to deal with your condition and consult a doctor.