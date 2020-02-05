6 Amazing Ways You Can Overcome The Issue of Winter Rashes Instantly Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Cold winter winds are not exactly good news for your skin. As the winters become colder, the skin issues become more frequent. This means as winters grow stronger, you need to notch up the skincare. Dry skin is a common skincare issue during the winters, and we expect and prepare for it. But when the issue of dry skin becomes extreme, it leads to itching, redness and irritation. In short, it develops into a rash.

If not dealt with on time, winter rashes can bother you the entirety of the season. Not to worry. This issue is common during the season and luckily can be dealt with some easy and quick home remedies. Before we move on to the remedies, let's have a look at the symptoms of the winter rashes.

Symptoms Of Winter Rash

You can get winter rashes anywhere in your body. Your arms, legs and hands are usually where they are seen the most. The very evident symptoms of winter rash are mentioned below:

Itching

Redness

Swelling

Blisters

Flaking

Bumps

Sensitivity

Home Remedies For Winter Rashes

1. Oatmeal bath Exfoliating the skin removes the dry and dead top layer of the skin and rejuvenates your skin giving you some relief from the winter rash. Oatmeal is a natural exfoliator for the skin that scrubs your skin without being harsh or irritating it. The antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties of oatmeal helps soothe your skin as well.[1] Ingredients A cup of grounded oatmeal

A basin of warm water Directions for use Add the oatmeal in the basin of warm water.

Soak in it for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later and pat dry using a soft towel.

Alternatively, you can use a soap made of oatmeal to take bath. 2. Cucumber Loaded with water content, cucumber has a cooling and soothing effect on the skin, thereby providing relief from the itching and swelling of the winter rash.[2] Ingredient 1 cucumber Directions for use Peel the skin of the cucumber and grind it into a paste.

Place the paste on the affected areas.

Let it sit on the skin for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off gently later. 3. Oil massage Naturals oil work as an emollient for the skin to nourish and hydrate it. Regularly massaging your skin with these oils is one of the best and effective ways to fight winter rashes.[3] Ingredient Coconut oil/olive oil/almond oil (as needed) Directions for use Take the required amount of the oil of your choice and apply it to the affected areas.

Gently massage it into your skin for about 5 minutes.

Leave it at that and let the oil do its work on your skin. 4. Petroleum jelly Petroleum jelly provides a protective layer to your skin that helps to trap the moisture in the skin and prevent it from the harsh winter weather. It is, therefore, a great remedy for winter rashes. Ingredients Petroleum jelly (as needed) Directions for use Take the required amount of petroleum jelly and apply it on the affected areas.

Massage your skin for a few minutes.

Leave it at that. 5. Honey The delicious honey is a one-stop solution to many of your skin issues. It has excellent emollient properties to keep your skin hydrated. The anti-inflammatory properties of honey soothe the itching and irritation caused by the winter rashes.[4] Ingredient 2-3 tbsp honey Directions for use Apply the honey on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash it off later using normal water. 6. Banana and milk cream Banana is moisturising for the skin while milk cream not only exfoliates the skin but makes it soft and smooth as well.[5] Mix these two and you have a powerful remedy for winter rashes. Ingredients 1 ripe banana

2 tbsp milk cream Directions for use In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Add milk cream to it and mix well to make a smooth paste.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

Wash it off later using normal water. 7. Aloe vera Aloe vera is a storehouse of skin-nourishing properties. It is highly hydrating and soothing on the skin and is a great way to fight the winter woes.[6] Ingredient Aloe vera gel (as needed) Method of use Apply the aloe vera gel on the affected areas.

Massage it into your skin until it gets absorbed completely.

Leave it on overnight.

Wash it off in the morning while you shower.

Tips To Tackle The Winter Rash

Avoid very hot water for taking bath.

Drink plenty of water to keep yourself hydrated.

Protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun by wearing sunscreen and covering your face while going out.

Turn down the heating in your room to average temperature.

Apply moisturiser on your skin throughout the day.

Using a gentle scrub, exfoliate your skin once a week.