How To Deal With Period Acne: An Exhaustive List Of Solutions

These hormonal fluctuations are also responsible for the redness and inflammation of your skin. Another major cause of acne is stress [2] . And as PMS is known to increase your stress level, that might also be the reason for your period acne [3] .

Increase in the estrogen level stimulates the sebaceous glands. Sebaceous glands secret sebum (the natural oil of your body) and the overproduction of sebum leads to oily skin, clogged pores and acne.

Hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle are no secret. And your acne does largely depend on the hormones. A week or so before your period starts, there are two major changes in your hormones- the progesterone level falls and the estrogen level increases.

Like most of your period issues, blame your hormones.

In most cases, the period acne will trouble you through the duration of your period. And towards the end of your period, it cools down. But, it is not always the case. Sometimes, it stays for a longer time. Again, your hormones are at play. As the estrogen level begins to fall down and the progesterone level rises, another hormone- testosterone- in your body triggers the sebaceous glands to secrete more sebum. This clogs your skin pores and worsens your acne.

Yes, period acne does have a favourite spot. Period acne is mostly seen on your chin and around your jawline. Small red spots start to appear around your chin which slowly become painful and inflamed. We suggest you refrain yourself from the temptation of popping these zits. That will be painful and is going to leave nasty scars on your face.

How To Deal With Period Acne

Here are some easy and effective remedies to deal with period acne.

1. Using Chemical Treatment

Benzoyl Peroxide

You will find plenty of benzoyl peroxide creams and gels in the market. Benzoyl peroxide has antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that make it a potent solution for acne[4]. It wards off any acne-causing bacteria from your skin surface and reduces the swelling to calm down the inflammation.

Topical Retinoids

Another chemical treatment that will work for your period acne is topical application of retinoid. A derivative of vitamin A, topical retinoids are rich in anti-inflammatory properties that help to treat your acne and the associated redness[5].

2. With Home Remedies

Home remedies are another(and better) way of dealing with period acne. These are nourishing for the skin and can be whipped easily with the ingredients from your kitchen.

Warm compress

Giving some warm compress over the acne relaxes the area to reduce inflammation and irritation, and also draws out the pus from the zit.

How to use

Soak a soft towel in a basin of warm water.

Squeeze out the excess water from the towel.

Press the towel to the affected area for 10-15 minutes at a time.

Again soak the towel and repeat the process 2-3 times more.

Cold compress

Cold compress work like a charm to bring the swelling and inflammation down and control the acne. With just one use of cold compress, you will find immediate relief from the pain as well.

How to use

Wrap an ice cube in a soft cloth.

Press the cloth on the affected area for about 5 minutes.

Repeat the process multiple times to get relief.

Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS): Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment

Tea tree oil

One of the best antibacterial agents, tea tree oil is quite effective in dealing with acne. It also helps to reduce swelling, inflammation and redness thanks to its anti-inflammatory and wound-healing properties[6].

How to use

Mix 2-3 drops of tea tree oil with 12 drops of coconut oil.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on your skin for 30-45 minutes before rinsing it off.

Use this remedy multiple times a day.

Turmeric

Turmeric is the prime choice for dealing with most of our skin issues. It has antibacterial, antiseptic and anti-inflammatory properties that help to get clear skin and also reduces the redness, swelling and pain[7]. It might also help to prevent acne scars.

How to use

Mix 1/4th teaspoon of turmeric powder with a tablespoon of aloe vera gel.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off.

Repeat the process 3-4 times a week for faster results.

Honey

Honey has been used since long to tackle different skin issues in Ayurveda and now has found its way in many cosmetic products today. Being an excellent emollient, it keeps the skin moisturised and its antimicrobial properties keep the skin clear of any acne-causing bacteria[8].

How to use

Apply some raw honey on the affected area and let it sit.

After a couple of hours, use a washcloth to wipe your face.

Repeat this process every day to get rid of period acne.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera gel is a storehouse of skin-enriching properties. It has antibacterial properties that ward off any acne-causing bacteria to keep your skin clear and its anti-inflammation and antiseptic properties reduce the swelling and irritation[9].

How to use

Apply the aloe vera gel on the affected areas.

Leave it on your skin.

Keep applying the gel throughout the day for faster results.

Green tea

Using green tea has two benefits- the warm compress helps to soothe the skin and bring out the pus while the powerful antioxidants properties of green tea rejuvenate your skin[10].

How to use

Dip a green tea bag in a cup of hot water.

Pull out the tea bag after a few minutes and press it on the affected area for 5-10 minutes

Repeat the process 2-3 times and get immediate relief.

Baking soda

Baking soda has strong antibacterial properties that help to clear out the acne[11]. Its acidic nature dries out the acne and makes the process faster.

How to use

Mix some baking soda with water to get a thick paste.

Apply the paste on the affected area.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes to dry.

Rinse off and pat dry your skin.

Repeat the process once a week.

Pro tip: Baking soda can be harsh on the skin. So do not keep it on the skin for longer than 15 minutes. If you have sensitive skin, do not use baking soda at all.