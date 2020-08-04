ENGLISH

    Are You Making These Mistakes With Your Homemade Skincare Remedies And Face Masks?

    By

    The world is opening up to the wonders of home remedies again! Just like a fashion or beauty trend comes back in style after a few years, our heritage of 'gharelu nuskhe' has found their way back into the present era of numerous skincare and haircare woes. More and more people are tilting towards homemade skincare remedies, especially the face masks to beat all the skin and hair problems that the expensive and "promising" store-bought products failed to fix.

    While that is an amazing step in the right direction, you might be making some unintentional mistakes that can make the remedy ineffective or worse do some damage to your skin. So, if you are already using home remedies and they doesn't seem to work for you or you are thinking of taking the natural route, steer clear of these very common mistakes. Here we go!

    Array

    Messing Up The Ratios

    While using the ingredients to make the home remedy, there is usually preferred a certain quantity of the ingredients that you mix. But because these remedies contain natural mostly natural ingredients that we believe would cause no harm to the skin, we eyeball the measurements and sometimes put more in than what is required.

    So, don't get carried away and stick to the specified quantity.

    3 Major Signs That Indicate Your Skincare Routine Isn't Working For You

    Array

    Not Considering Your SkinType

    For any of your skin issues, you will find tons of remedies on the internet. But, a major thing that you tend to consider is our skin type. There are certain ingredients that although natural are not suited for all skin types. For instance, lemon juice is a great ingredient that works well to fight many skin issues, but it can irritate sensitive skin quite easily. So, even if the homemade remedy is amazing, it won't work for people with sensitive skin. That is a major reason why it is stressed to form a skincare routine particular to your skin type.

    Array

    Using The Home Remedies In Addition To The Store-Bought Products

    We are always looking for quick fixes to all our our solutions. But with home remedies, you should not take the shortcut. We hear that home remedies are good for our problems, so we add it into our routine- without cutting out the products we are already using in our regular routine. This is a recipe of disaster for your skin. Your skin won't be able to digest all that. When you are going the natural route, you have to cut the chemical products off completely. Mixing them up is a bad idea.

    Genius Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar To Get Beautiful And Flawless Skin

    Array

    Using Stale Ingredients

    Using fresh ingredients is essential for an effective home remedy. As many of the home remedies include natural ingredients that are readily available in our kitchens, we are tempted to kill two birds with a stone. By that we mean that if any of the natural ingredients is going stale in your kitchen, we use it to make our DIY face masks. A stale lemon or potato or an expired chickpea flour are some of the examples that you might be familiar with. Stop doing that. If you want to nourish your skin, you have got to use the best ingredients available.

    Array

    Using Too-Strong Ingredients

    If you are using essential oils, apple cider vinegar or lemon juice in your home remedies, you have got to be really careful with them. These are ingredient are supposed to be diluted before using on your skin. These are highly concentrated ingredients and using them directly on your skin can harm your skin. So, make sure you are diluting the said ingredients before use.

    Read more about: skincare mistakes skincare tips
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 14:38 [IST]
