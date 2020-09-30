Your Ultimate Guide To Skincare For Teenageers

Cleanse Like all good skincare routines, the teenage skincare routine should start with cleansing. Cleansing is great for the skin. It removes all the dirt and build-up from your face. Use a gentle face cleanser and wash your face thoroughly. After you are done washing your face, use a soft towel to gently pat ir dry. If you are dealing with acne, use a face wash that is meant for acne prone skin. It helps to target your issue and helps accelerate the healing process of the skin.

Moisturise The next step is to moisturise the skin. Dry skin is the cause of many of your skin problems. If you want soft and silky smooth skin, moisturising is a must. Get a moisturiser that is suitable for your skin type and slather it on every morning. Remember, hydrated skin is happy skin.

Sunscreen The last part of your short and simple skincare routine is sunscreen. In our teenage years, we do not put much attention to protecting our skin when stepping out in the sun. It can turn out to be your biggest skincare mistake. The harmful rays of the sun can do a lot of damage to the skin, especially the sensitive damage-prone teenage skin. Apply a sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30 to protect your skin. This is a skincare step that is essential no matter your age. Along with this skincare routine, teenage years is also the time to develop some great skincare habits that are going to make caring your the skin easier in the coming years. Here are some important do's and don'ts that you must also keep in mind to maintain your skin health. The Do's

Wash face twice We are often under the misconception that washing the face frequently helps to keep it clean and away from skin issues. This couldn't be more wrong. Excessively washing the face strips the moisture of your skin, leaving your skin dry and vulnerable. So, it is important to wah your face just twice a day- once in the morning and once at night before going to bed.

Wear make-up only when necessary As teenagers, there is nothing more fascinating than make-up. And social media has made things even worse. With different make-up challenges and trends floating around on Instagram, we are eager to delve into the world of make-up. Hold on! Wearing heavy make-up can clog your skin pores leading to skin issues such as acne, blemishes and blackheads. The chemicals used in the products are also not ideal for the teenage skin. So, keep your make-up to the minimum and wear it only when necessary.

Cover your skin Teenagers are full of energy. It is normal to meet friends, play and hang out outside. Your skin protection goes for a toss here. While you are enjoying yourself, the sun is working its magic to harm your skin. So, wear your sunscreen and cover your skin as much as you can when stepping out. A scarf, cardigan or a hat are some of the pieces you can use to protect the skin while making a style statement. It is time to get creative. Do You Need To Wear Sunscreen While You Are At Home? The Don'ts

Use toothpaste to calm the zits Acne is one of the most common teenage problems. And applying toothpaste on your zits is a common advice given by so-called skin experts. Don't do that. Toothpaste contains chemicals that are extremely harsh on the skin and will only damage your skin in the long run. So, no matter how tempted you are, do not apply the toothpaste on your zits.