Dakota Johnson Skincare Routine: The Hollywood Star’s Extremely Simple Drill Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Though you may know her from The Fifty Shades of Grey franchise, Dakota Johnson has been acting since long before that and that, too - and brilliantly. The actress is easily one of the coolest in Hollywood; her infamous Ellen DeGeneres show interview is evidence of that.

When it comes to beauty, Dakota knows how to keep it real. It's incredible how simple her beauty routine is, tbh. She focuses a lot on maintenance and care to keep her skin supple and healthy. She's also adopted some of her famous mother's and grandmother's beauty secrets.

Dakota Johnson Skincare Routine

1. Quality and consistency are key

Quality is better than quantity for Johnson, and simplicity keeps her taking care of her skin all the time. "I truly have the simplest routine: I wash my face in the morning and at night, then moisturize; during the day, I add sunscreen," Johnson shared with Glamour.

2. Skin prep is important

Before movie premieres and other events, Johnson likes to get a facial massage to de-puff her skin before she puts on any makeup. Facial massage can help improve your skin while relaxing your facial muscles, helping you look and feel better.

3. Simplicity over grandeur

Johnson's everyday glam is in fact not too glam. She loves to keep her makeup minimal on most days so as not to overly exploit her skin with chemicals and makeup products. Her go-to makeup on most days is concealer, a bit of lip colour and sunscreen. She, like every other person, highlights the importance of wearing sunscreen every day.

4. Oiling or slugging

Although she started this as a way to deal with cold during her Suspiria shoot in 2017, Dakota added oiling her skin to her skincare routine. People with oily skin should avoid slugging regularly or use oils that are non-sticky.

"I don't really wear makeup if I don't have to. When I am going out somewhere, I'll use a little concealer, lip color, and mascara," said the actress in an interview.