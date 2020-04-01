What’s Causes Acne On Forehead? Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Acne on forehead is more common than would like it to be. When you face it, you can not seem to fathom the reason behind it.

Acne on the forehead can be more troublesome than they are painful. The first thing that comes to your mind when you see a zit on the forehead is how to hide it to look presentable. Because believe us, they can rather be the centre of attraction.

No matter how small the acne or the red little bump on your forehead is, it is best to be treated. And don't you even think of popping that zit. It can most definitely leave a nasty scar. To treat the acne on forehead, the best way forward is to know the reason behind it and treat it accordingly.

Today, we talk about about the reasons for acne on forehead and how to prevent it from happening.

Reasons For Acne On Forehead

Acne, no matter the place, is more or less caused by the same reason- clogging of pores. Apart from this, there are a few other causes for the acne on the forehead. Let's take a look at them.

Clogged skin pores

Our skin produces a natural oil known as sebum. Produced in sebaceous glands, sebum has two main functions- to protect the skin and keep it moisturised. This oil is secreted through our skin pores and when the oil production in more than normal, it leads to clogged pores. And clogged pores lead to acne.

Clogged pores are not only caused by excess oil production. Our skin comes in contact with dirt and pollution throughout the day. And this dirt, pollution and impurities can get stuck in our skin pores, clogging them. As a result, you have acne on the forehead.

Hormonal changes and stress

Most of us face acne in our teenage years. The reason is the change in hormones during puberty. Hormonal changes and stress can increase the oil production of the skin and this lead to clogged pores and hence acne. The change in hormones during the menstrual cycle can also be what is causing the acne on your forehead.

Make-up

Are you a regular make-up user? And how often do you feel lazy to remove the make-up before you go to sleep? If the answer to that is quite often, that is the reason for the acne on forehead. Keeping the make-up on while you sleep clogs your skin pores and leads to acne on forehead.

Hair mistakes and products

As acne on the forehead is pretty close to your hairline, some hair mistakes and hair products might be the reason for it. If you have oily hair and you do not wash your hair often, the oil can come up on your forehead, clog the skin pores and thus lead to acne on forehead.

But oily hair is not only the probable cause. The hair styling products that we use, such as gels, hair wax or hair oils can also be the reason for acne on forehead.

Skin irritants

If you have sensitive skin, this might be the reason for acne on forehead. Skin irritants on the skincare products you use can lead to acne Or it can also be your clothes. The detergent or other products that you use on your clothes might contain ingredients that irritate your skin and causes acne on the forehead or any other part of your body for that matter.

Any medicine that you might be taking can also irritate your skin and lead to acne on forehead.

How To Prevent Acne On Forehead

Now that you know the reasons for acne on forehead, let us know how you can prevent it.

The one big thing that you can do to prevent acne on the forehead is to change some subtle or sometimes major changes in your lifestyle.

Deep cleanse your face. Use a gentle cleanser and exfoliate your skin twice a week.

Wash your hair when you feel that it is getting greasy.

Know what irritates your skin and avoid them.

Take a good nights sleep of about 6-8 hours.

Do not cover your forehead for a long time.

Do not expose your skin to the sun for long.

After any physical activity, make sure to clean your face thoroughly.

Make sure to remove the make-up before you go to bed.

What To Do When You Have Acne On Forehead

How you handle the acne on forehead depends on how severe the acne is. The first thing we do is rely on the medication. You will find lotions, cream and soaps with active ingredients such as salicylic acid and benzoyl peroxide that can calm the itching and irritation.

If you have sensitive skin, however, you might want to consult a doctor before taking any medication. For severe acne, it is better to get a prescription.

You can also use home remedies for mild acne. Ingredients such as aloe vera gel, tea tree oil and lemon juice can make up for great natural remedies to treat acne on forehead.