Jade Rollers For Skin: What Are These, Its Benefits And How To Use

The field of skincare is massive. With technology becoming more advanced, skincare is also advancing. But, every now and then we touch base with the ancient skincare techniques. This is mostly because of their effectiveness in dealing with various skin issues. And this holds true in the case of jade rollers.

Used in 17th century China by empresses and high society women, jade rollers have made a huge come back in modern-day skincare. So, let's find out what exactly is a jade roller, how does it benefit the skin and how to use it effectively.

What Is A Jade Roller?

A jade roller is a paint roller-type of a tool that contains jade stone, hence the name jade rollers. The roller contains two stone- a big and a small. The big stone is used for larger areas such as forehead, jaw, cheekbones and the small stone for the smaller areas such as under and around the eyes and around the mouth

Jade rollers are used to massage the face and revitalise your skin. Let's now have a look at the benefits of using a jade roller.

Benefits Of Jade Roller For Skin

The gemstone, jade, used in the roller is a cooling stone and thus it has a soothing effect on your skin. This alone has a great value in your skincare. Further, jade rollers help to improve blood circulation in your skin and stimulate lymphatic drainage throughout the face to give you healthy, soft and glowing skin.

The stone jade has anti-inflammatory properties and jade rollers, thus, help to reduce any swelling or puffiness under your eyes. Jade roller is also used for its antiaging effect as it helps to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles and also the dark circles under the eyes. Additionally, it relaxes your skin and helps to prevent skin issues such as acne and other breakouts. And if you're wondering how to use a jade roller to reap these benefits, keep on reading.

How To Use A Jade Roller

Jade rollers can be used with or without a face oil simply massage your face. But applying a moisturising oil or serum to your face can help ease the rolling process and help the roller slide better against your skin. It is best to use the jade rollers before you go to bed at night. For a more soothing effect, keep the jade roller in the refrigerator for a couple of hours before you use it.

Wash your face and pat dry.

Apply a moisturising oil or serum on your face.

Start with the bigger stone and use it to gently press and massage your face in an upward and outward motion. Roll the stone about 5 times at the same place before moving up.

Coming to the under-eye area, use the smaller stone to press and massage under your eyes. Start from the inner corner of the eyes and move outwards towards the outer corner of your eyes. Repeat the process about 7-10 times.

Lastly, use the smaller stone in a back and forth motion at the ends of your eyes and the centre of your forehead to prevent fine lines.