6 Moisturising Banana Face Masks For Dry Skin That Are Perfect For This Winter Season

Winter season seems like a test for our skin. The cold and harsh winter weather sucks the moisture of our skin leaving it dry and dehydrated and thus begin a series of skincare challenges. It is not easy to keep our skin in optimal health during the winter season. It is the time to pull your guard up and protect your skin.

After you have exhausted your store-bought supplied to enrich the skin, why not give natural ingredients a chance. Natural remedies are a safe, economical and easy way to beat the winter dryness. The ingredient that we are going to use today is banana.

Bananas are a rich source of vitamins A, B, C and D, potassium, carbohydrates and natural oils that nourish the skin to improve skin texture and hydration[1] . Today, we bring to you 6 amazing ways you can use banana this winter season and keep the hydration on.

1. Banana, Honey And Vitamin E Honey is an effective emollient for the skin that will the moisture locked into your skin. Vitamin E is a powerful antioxidant that will fight off any free radical damage and replenish the damage done to your skin. Ingredients 1 ripe banana

1 tbsp honey

1 vitamin E capsule Method of use Chop the banana into smaller pieces, put it into a bowl and mash it into pulp using a fork.

Add honey to it and stir it well.

Prick and squeeze a vitamin E capsule into it. Mix well.

Apply an even layer of this paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 2. Banana And Yogurt Banana improves skin elasticity while the lactic acid present in yogurt exfoliates the skin to improve the appearance of the skin. Ingredients 1 ripe banana

2 tbsp yogurt Method of use Cut the banana into smaller pieces and put it in a bowl.

Mash the banana into pulp using a fork.

Add yogurt to it and mix well to get a paste.

Apply the paste evenly on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 3. Banana, Honey And Olive Oil The moisturising properties of olive oil mixed with honey and banana gives you a powerful remedy to ward of the winter woes. Ingredients 1 ripe banana

1 tbsp honey

1 tbsp olive oil Method of use Cut the banana into smaller pieces and put it into a bowl.

Use a fork to mash the banana into pulp.

Add honey and olive oil to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 4. Banana And Butter A rich source of vitamin A and fatty acids, butter will add a natural glow to your face. Ingredients 1 ripe banana

2 tbsp unsalted butter Method of use Mash the banana into pulp in a bowl and keep it aside.

Whip the butter until it becomes smooth.

Add the whipped butter to the banana pulp and mix well.

Apply an even layer of this mix on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 5. Banana, Milk And Rose Mix Milk contains lactic acid that removes the dead skin cells and impurities from your skin. This helps to ward off the dryness and keep the skin moisturised. Roses have excellent anti-inflammatory properties that keep the irritation and redness at bay. Ingredients 1 ripe banana

2 tbsp raw milk

1 tbsp unsalted butter

A handful of rose petals Method of use Put all the ingredients in a blender and grind it for a few seconds to get a smooth paste.

Apply the paste evenly all over your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Follow it up with some moisturiser. 6. Banana And Avocado Avocado contains vitamin C and E that helps to nourish and moisturise the skin. The natural oils in avocado seep into the skin and add to the nourishment of the bananas. Ingredients 1/2 ripe banana

1/2 ripe avocado Method of use Take the banana and avocado in a bowl and mash them into pulp.

Apply the paste all over your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later with tepid water.

Finish it off with some moisturiser.

