Tired Of Bags Under Your Eyes? Try These 14 Simple Tricks
Under-eye bags - mild swelling or puffiness - are common as you age. Ageing weakens your eyelid muscles and the tissues around your eyes. Fat that helps support the eyes can move into the lower eyelids, making them look puffy. Fluid also may accumulate in the space below your eyes, adding to the swelling.
The presence of bags under the eyes is usually a cosmetic concern and is not typically indicative of a serious medical problem. However, several home remedies and tips can help reduce the appearance of bags under the eyes, such as cool compresses. Let's take a look at the different ways to manage bags under eyes.
Tips For Bags Under Eyes
1. Use tea bags
Caffeinated tea bags can be used to treat dark circles and bags under the eyes. In addition, caffeine in tea contains powerful antioxidants that may increase blood flow to the skin.
- How-to: Steep two tea bags for three to five minutes.
- The tea bags should be chilled in the refrigerator for 20 minutes.
- Next, squeeze out the excess liquid and apply it to your under-eye area.
- Let the tea bags sit for 15 to 30 minutes.
2. Consider using a retinol cream
A topical application of this ingredient can reduce puffiness and improve collagen deficiency in the skin. Normally, retinol is applied to the skin once a day, approximately half an hour after cleansing your face.
Caution: You should not use retinol creams or take extra vitamin A while you are pregnant.
3. Before going to bed, remove your makeup
You may also be able to prevent bags under your eyes by improving your nightly routine. For example, it is important to wash your face each night before going to bed.
4. Apply a cold compress
The application of cold to the area may temporarily reduce swelling by constricting the blood vessels. DIY cold compresses can include a chilled teaspoon, a cool cucumber, a wet washcloth, or a bag of frozen vegetables.
Tip: Wrap your compress with a soft cloth before applying so your skin doesn't get too chilly. It only takes a few minutes to see results.
5. Sleep with your head elevated
Sleep with your head elevated with extra pillows that can help ease bags under the eyes. You can use two or more pillows. While you sleep, elevating your head will help prevent fluid from pooling in your lower eyelids.
6. Use lightening products
Skin-lightening creams contain something called hydroquinone. This ingredient interferes with melanin production and can help reduce under-eye circles' appearance.
7. Don't forget to wear sunscreen
Wearing sunscreen may help reduce dark circles and under-eye bags. Make sure it's SPF 30 or higher and water-resistant. Whenever necessary, reapply.
8. Use a neti pot to clear your sinuses
Neti pots can help you get rid of your under-eye bags and dark circles. Neti pots are devices you fill with saltwater. Then, you put the spout in your nose and flush out your sinuses, removing mucus.
Here are a few more tips for managing bags under the eyes:
- Consume collagen-rich foods
- Eat more iron-rich foods
- Cut back on salty foods
- Cut back on alcohol
- Stay hydrated
- Quit smoking
