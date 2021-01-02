Soon-To-Be Mom Anushka Sharma Oozes Pregnancy Glow In Her Latest Covershoot; Pictures Inside! Skin Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and captain of Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli surprised the fans as they announced their first child together in August 2020. The duo took to their social media to share the news, which left everyone excited and the couple were showered with greetings and blessings. Even their pregnancy announcement post has been declared as the Most Liked Tweet Of 2020, we all have been hooked up to their social media accounts and have been continuously following them just to see a glimpse of the actress' pregnancy glow.

Well, during these 6 months, the actress has surely been treating her fans with her maternity outfit pictures. From flaunting baby bump in stunning outfits to radiating pregnancy glow to the fitness routines, she has been keeping her fans updated on whatever she has been doing during her pregnancy period. As we ring in January 2021 and it's finally that month of the year, when the couple is all set to welcome their first baby, Anushka graced the cover of Vogue India magazine's latest issue. The diva had her maternity photoshoot, where she was seen showing off her baby bump, exuding pregnancy glow and looked an epitome of beauty.

For her maternity shoot, she mostly opted for loose clothes including unbuttoned shirts, oversized coats, crop tops, and pants. Well, no doubt, she looked stylish as ever. Talking about her pregnancy glow, we can safely say that the diva has definitely followed good skin care routine and healthy diet as we could clearly see her face glowing beautifully in the pictures. She exuded fresh vibes. As far as her make-up is concerned, the actress slightly highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Her brows were filled softly to give it a natural look. She applied black kohl on her waterline and a nice coat of mascara upped her look. Her cheeks were highlighted by a tint of light-pink blush while the dark-pink lip shade, rounded out her look. Anushka let loose her mid-parted statement tresses and looked beautiful.

Anushka Sharma looked extremely pretty and she shelled out major pregnancy beauty goals with this photoshoot of hers. As she is all set to embrace motherhood, she even opened up about the parenting approach that she and Virat will be adopting for the child.

Well, it will be really interesting to see the couple adopting new methods and breaking all norms for their first child. Aren't you excited as we are? Let us know that in the comment section.

Cover Pic Credit: Anushka Sharma