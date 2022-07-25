Just In
Anti-Ageing Tricks Jennifer Lopez Uses: The Star's Secret To Youthful Skin
The On My Way singer, who turned 53 and married her sweetheart recently, is a prime example of 'ageing like fine wine.' Jennifer Lopez is easily one of the most legendary fashion icons - remember how she broke the internet even before it was a thing with her green Jungle Versace dress at the 42nd Grammy Awards ceremony on 23 February 2000? Yep, icons only!
JLo's recent pictures have got everyone's attention - and all for the right reasons - her glowing skin. Her enduring beauty is actually gaining her a new nickname - J Glow.
What makes her flawless complexion look like the new 20-something at 50? Here is the A-lister's fountain of youth skincare secrets-from healthy habits to anti-ageing products.
JLo's Anti-Ageing Tips
Remember that all celebrities, especially A-listers like JLo, have the resources to take care of themselves beyond our capacity but worry not - the ones listed here are all approachable and doable.
1. Hydration and eating clean is key
Beauty starts from within, says Lopez. She said in an interview, "Sorry, it's true! I think drinking lots of water and fresh foods with lots of fruits and vegetables (I keep [them] with me at all times) all play into the quality of skin's appearance - and we can't agree more, here's proof [1].
2. No drinking - no smoking - no caffeine
The last thing you will see JLo doing is sipping on drinks or smoking cigarettes. Although Lopez does enjoy coffee in the morning, she sticks to decaf. She does not drink or smoke. According to Us Weekly, she has not consumed caffeine for several years and that 'she lives a very clean life.' And it has been long proven that skipping or completely avoiding these three can improve your skin and overall health [2].
3. Meditating her way to good skin
Besides diet, Lopez believes beauty is a mind-body thing. "I definitely think beauty comes from within-you have to keep your mind, soul, body and spirit in sync, I am a firm believer in meditating, and when you are happy and feel joy and love, you radiate beauty." She also revealed that she is a fan of mantras and daily affirmations. And well, studies have pointed out that meditation may help slow down the ageing process [3].
4. Cleansing before bed and after a workout
After every sweaty work session, she makes sure to refresh. "I always, always wash my face after a workout. That helps keep my pores clean and my skin feeling healthy." And no matter how tired she is, she also cleanses her face before bed. "I never go to bed without taking my makeup off, and I use night creams to keep my skin hydrated." Skincare routines can help prevent skin damage and remove dead skin cells to promote healthier skin [4].
5. No sun damage
Lopez is a strong advocate of sun protection. "I try not to stay out in the sun too long," she added. Additionally, she stated in an interview that she uses sunscreen every single day to maintain her skin's health. Sunscreen is one of the best and easiest ways to protect your skin. When used regularly, sunscreen prevents sunburn, skin cancer, and premature ageing [5].
6. Get some glycolic acid in
Glycolic acid exfoliates the skin, promotes cell turnover, and increases collagen production. Among the benefits of glycolic acid are the reduction of pores, the smoothing of fine wrinkles, the improvement of skin tone, the reduction of dark patches and sun damage, and the improvement of skin hydration [6].
