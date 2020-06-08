Amazing Beauty Tips For Instant Glow On Your Face That Work

1. Follow The CTM Routine Our skin is exposed to many pollutants throughout the day. Environment factors such as dust and dirt, high stress levels, eating junk and lack of proper skincare- all this reduces the natural glow of your skin and makes it dull and tired. Deep cleansing the skin, therefore, is of utmost importance. And the CTM- Cleansing, Toning, Moisturising- is exactly the routine your skin needs. It unclogs your skin pores and hydrates the skin to add an instant glow to your skin. If your skin has started becoming dull and you do not have a skincare routine in place, we highly recommend you to make CTM routine a constant. How To Plan Your Skin CTM Routine?

2. Hydrate, Hydrate, Hydrate! Moisturised skin is glowing skin. Often times the reason behind our dull skin is dehydration. Dry and dehydrated skin becomes flaky and itchy. The imperfections of your skin are even more evident if you have dehydrated skin. No matter your skin type, your skin can be dehydrated. To keep your skin glowing and moisturised, drink plenty of water throughout the day. As soon as you increase your water intake, you would start noticing a change in your skin texture and appearance.

3. Get A Good Night’s Sleep A relaxed good night's sleep is not only important for your body and mind, but for your skin as well. The skin rejuvenates itself during the night. It sheds the dead skin cells and begins the process of new cells regeneration. This makes your skin fresh and glowing in the morning. However, if you do not get a night of proper sleep, your skin looks dead and dull in the morning. So, try to get a relaxed 6-8 hours of good and relaxed sleep to wake up with glowing skin in the morning.

4. Keep A Check On Your Diet Our diet plays a major role in the appearance of our skin. A proper nutritious diet full of vitamins, minerals and proteins is instantly reflected on your skin. On the other hand, eating oily, high sugar and junk food damages your skin texture and causes breakouts. In addition to drinking plenty, make sure that you eat mindfully and healthily to get instant glowing skin.

5. De-Puff The Face Using Ice The dark circles and puffiness under your eyes can make your skin look dull and tired. As such, reducing the puffiness and dark circles can instantly add glow to your face. To do that, every morning rub an ice cube on your face paying special attention to your under-eye area and you will have flawless and glowing skin within seconds.

6. Lip Balm With An SPF For Juicy Lips Even if you have a flawless skin, chapped lips can destroy your appearance almost immediately. So, if you feel your skin does not look too good, it might just be your lips. Lip balm comes to your rescue at times like these. Before you start your make-up routine, apply a lip balm on your lips. In the end, when you apply the lipstick, it will be soft and juicy, and will make your skin look instantly better. How To Get Pink Lips Naturally At Home

7. Get That Highlight Glow What can work better than make-up to get the instant glow? If you have been lacking in your skincare and eating habits, make-up can be your saviour. Take a cream highlighter and apply it on the high points of your face- your cheekbones, cupid's bow and the tip and bridge of your nose to get that instant glow.

8. Keep A Setting Spray Handy As we said before, dry skin tends to look dull. To get glowing skin, you need to keep it hydrated. A setting spray or mist does a great job of keeping your skin hydrated and your make-up fresh. Take a travel-size setting spray and keep it in your bag. Through the day whenever you feel your skin getting dry or dull, just a few pumps of the spray will work like a magic to add glow to your face instantly.