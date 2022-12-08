Aishwarya Lekshmi Skincare And Wellness Tips Skin Care oi-Amritha K

Aishwarya Lekshmi is what you would call a double-trouble, a beauty-n-brain combo; as an an Indian actress who has won several accolades including One Filmfare Award South and 3 SIIMA Awards, Aishu is really on top of the game!

A trained doctor and a perfectly nuanced actor, Aishu got the viewers in a chock-hold since she's made her début in the film industry.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is a head-turner with her natural glow and girl-next-door smile that will make you swoon - I mean, she is so original without even trying right? And her performances in Ammu and PS 1? Applaudable, am I right or am I right?

Anyway, enough with the singing her praise, right? Let's get down to business - and that is, attempting to explore the secrets looming behind Aishu's skincare and wellness. Although she is not very vocal when it comes to these realms, I have found some snippets and excerpts from interviews and Instagram lives, and I have laid it all out for you guys.

Read on.

Aishwarya Lekshmi On Skincare And Wellness

"I take multivitamins and I take hot oil massage every week. I also follow my skin doctor's recommendation religiously. Apart from that, my morning starts with a face wah and then I apply sunscreen. While going to bed, I wash my face again and apply night cream" said Aishu to Pinkvilla.

1. Facewash & sunscreen - In The Morning

For Aishu, her morning skincare starts with a facewash and sunscreen. As the first step in every at-home skin care regimen, you should use a facial cleanser or face wash. In addition to removing dirt, dead skin cells, and other unwanted surface debris, a properly formulated facial cleanser can prime your skin for a daily skincare routine, acne treatment, and other skin care products [1].

Experts advise that you should only wash your face once a day - at the most.

And of course, we all know how important it is use sunscreens regularly. One of the best and easiest ways to protect your skin at any age is to wear sunscreen. When used regularly, sunscreen prevents sunburns, skin cancer, and premature ageing [2]. Despite a few studies claiming that Indian skin does not need sunscreen, let's just listen to the experts, shall we?

2. Hot oil massage - For Hair & Body (?)

There is no doubt that hot oil massage is a popular choice for many people, whether it is for their body or their hair.

A hot oil treatment for hair appears to be the answer when it comes to reviving dry, damaged hair. These treatments seal the hair cuticle and protect your hair from damage. They moisturise and nourish your hair to prevent breakage [3].

Massage is believed to promote wellness and balance within the body, along with stress relief and healthy skin. The technique involves applying warm oil to the entire body and massaging each part of it. Massage has been shown to improve relaxation, blood circulation, and general health [4].

3. Facewash & night cream - In The Night

Just like she begins her day, Aishu ends her day in the similar format - washing her face and applying a night cream before logging off for the day. By using a night cream overnight, you can prevent any redness or irritation in your skin.

4. Wrinkles aren't necessarily bad

Aishu's motto is that with age, our skin will definitely have wrinkles and that is A-okay! Well, okay gurl then, we see you- and we love for saying that. In a world that is increasingly leaning towards heavily unrealistic beauty standards, actors like Aishwarya Lekshmi are indeed a breath of fresh air.

5. Consult a dermatologist

"I don't get pimples that easy. Only sometimes small pimples appear on my forehead If we control food, we can get rid of that," Aishu said in an Instagram Live - lucky girl.

She also adds that people who suffer from regular acne and pimple should consult a dermatologist and get the right treatment for it - as one should - she is a doctor, after all people. Aishu knows what she's talking about!