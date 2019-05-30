Home Remedies Using Turmeric For Glowing & Beautiful Skin Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

The golden spice turmeric is a treasure-trove of benefits. While it has many health benefits, the numerous ways turmeric can help in our skin care cannot be undermined.

Turmeric is an age-old remedy that our mothers and grandmothers raved about. When used topically, turmeric can help fight various skin issues and give you a healthy and clear skin. Keeping all that aside, did you know that turmeric can give that natural glow to your skin?

Well, it shouldn't come as a surprise to many of you. Remember the 'Haldi' ceremony at the weddings that is supposed to give the bridal glow to the bride? As the name itself suggests, turmeric is the 'hero' in providing that glow.[1]

Turmeric has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antimicrobial properties that help to maintain skin health. Besides, it helps to treat acne and combat the harmful effects of UV rays on the skin.[2] Besides, turmeric has healing properties that heal the skin and protect it from infections and inflammation.[1]

Most importantly, turmeric contains a pigment called curcumin which is highly beneficial for the skin. It not only soothes the skin but also is very effective in reducing facial pigmentation and thus it helps to brighten the skin.[3]

So, if you too want that natural glow, turmeric is for you. With that in mind, today in this article, we've curated for you the best ways to use turmeric to get the glowing skin that you desire. Take a look!

1. Turmeric And Honey

Turmeric and honey is a power-packed combination. Turmeric brightens your skin while honey soothes and moisturises it to give you healthy, soft and smooth skin.[4]

Ingredients

• A pinch of turmeric

• 1 tbsp honey

Method of use

• Take the honey in a bowl.

• To this, add the turmeric powder and mix both the ingredients together well.

• Apply the mixture all over your face.

• Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

2. Turmeric And Egg White

Egg white contains proteins and amino acids that moisturise the skin and improve skin elasticity to give you firm and youthful skin.[5]

Ingredients

• A pinch of turmeric

• 1 egg white

Method of use

• Separate the egg white in a bowl.

• Add the turmeric powder to this and give it a good whisk.

• Slather the mixture all over your face.

• Leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

3. Turmeric, Yogurt And Coconut Oil

Lactic acid present in yogurt exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities. Besides, it also helps to reduce wrinkles and fine lines.[6] Coconut oil has antioxidant properties that protect the skin from free radical damage.

Ingredients

• 3 tsp turmeric powder

• 1 tbsp yogurt

• 1 raw honey

• 1 tsp coconut oil

Method of use

• Take the yogurt in a bowl.

• Add honey and coconut oil to this and mix it well.

• Lastly, add the turmeric and mix everything together well.

• Wash your face and pat dry.

• Apply the above-obtained mixture on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 10-15 minutes to dry.

• After it dries, gently massage your face for a few seconds in circular motions.

• Rinse it off thoroughly and pat dry.

4. Turmeric, Potato And Aloe Vera

Potato acts as a natural bleaching agent to brighten your skin, while aloe vera has various vitamins and minerals that moisturise and soothe the skin to give you healthy skin.[7]

Ingredients

• ½ tsp turmeric

• 1 grated potato

• 2 tsp fresh aloe vera gel

Method of use

• Take the grated potato in a bowl.

• Add turmeric and aloe vera gel to this and mix everything together well so as to get a smooth paste.

• Wash your face and pat dry.

• Apply the mixture on your face. Gently rub your face in circular motions for 5-10 minutes.

• Leave it on for about 30 minutes.

• Rinse it off using cold water.

5. Turmeric And Almond Oil

A great remedy to improve the skin tone and complexion, almond oil locks the moisture in the skin to make it soft.[8]

Ingredients

• A pinch of turmeric

• 1 tsp almond oil

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

• Apply it on your face and neck.

• Leave it on for 10 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

6. Turmeric, Aloe Vera And Lemon

Lemon is well-known for its skin lightening properties. Besides, it has antioxidant and antiageing properties that improve skin elasticity and reduce wrinkles and fine lines.[9]

Ingredients

• A pinch of turmeric

• 1 tbsp aloe vera gel

• 1 tsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

Method of use

• Take the aloe vera gel in a bowl.

• Add the lemon juice and turmeric powder to this and mix all the ingredients well to get a smooth paste.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 10 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

7. Turmeric, Gram Flour And Rose Water

Gram flour removes the dead skin cells and impurities to cleanse the skin, while rose water has astringent properties that help to control the excess oil production in the skin and maintain the pH balance of the skin.

Ingredients

• A pinch of turmeric

• ½ tsp gram flour

• 1 tbsp rose water

Method of use

• Mix all the ingredients together in a bowl.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off later.

8. Turmeric, Sandalwood And Olive Oil

Sandalwood has antiseptic, anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties that heal and soothe the skin.[10] The antioxidants and vitamin E present in olive oil protect the skin from damage and prevent the premature ageing of the skin.

Ingredients

• A pinch of turmeric

• ½ tsp sandalwood powder

• 1 tbsp olive oil

Method of use

• Take the sandalwood powder in a bowl.

• To this, add the turmeric and olive oil. Mix well.

• Apply the mixture obtained on your face.

• Leave it on for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

9. Turmeric And Milk

Milk is a gentle exfoliator for the skin that removes dead skin cells and impurities from the skin. Moreover, the lactic acid present in milk helps to delay the ageing process of the skin.[6]

Ingredients

• A pinch of turmeric

• 2 tsp milk

Method of use

• Mix both the ingredients together well.

• Apply the mixture on your face.

• Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

• Finish it off using some moisturiser.

10. Turmeric, Yogurt And Lavender Essential Oil

Yogurt improves the appearance of the skin while lavender essential oil has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that soothe and protect the skin.[11]

Ingredients

• A pinch of turmeric

• 2 tsp yogurt

• 2-3 drops of lavender essential oil

Method of use

• In a bowl, add the yogurt.

• Add the turmeric and lavender oil to this and mix all the ingredients together well.

• Apply it on your face.

• Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

• Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

View Article References [1] Prasad S, Aggarwal BB. Turmeric, the Golden Spice: From Traditional Medicine to Modern Medicine. In: Benzie IFF, Wachtel-Galor S, editors. Herbal Medicine: Biomolecular and Clinical Aspects. 2nd edition. Boca Raton (FL): CRC Press/Taylor & Francis; 2011. Chapter 13. [2] Vaughn, A. R., Branum, A., & Sivamani, R. K. (2016). Effects of turmeric (Curcuma longa) on skin health: A systematic review of the clinical evidence.Phytotherapy Research,30(8), 1243-1264. [3] Hollinger, J. C., Angra, K., & Halder, R. M. (2018). Are Natural Ingredients Effective in the Management of Hyperpigmentation? A Systematic Review.The Journal of clinical and aesthetic dermatology,11(2), 28–37. [4] McLoone, P., Oluwadun, A., Warnock, M., & Fyfe, L. (2016). Honey: A Therapeutic Agent for Disorders of the Skin.Central Asian journal of global health,5(1), 241. doi:10.5195/cajgh.2016.241 [5] Murakami, H., Shimbo, K., Inoue, Y., Takino, Y., & Kobayashi, H. (2012). Importance of amino acid composition to improve skin collagen protein synthesis rates in UV-irradiated mice.Amino acids,42(6), 2481–2489. doi:10.1007/s00726-011-1059-z [6] Smith, W. P. (1996). Epidermal and dermal effects of topical lactic acid.Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology,35(3), 388-391. [7] Surjushe, A., Vasani, R., & Saple, D. G. (2008). Aloe vera: a short review.Indian journal of dermatology,53(4), 163. [8] Ahmad, Z. (2010). The uses and properties of almond oil.Complementary Therapies in Clinical Practice,16(1), 10-12. [9] Kim, D. B., Shin, G. H., Kim, J. M., Kim, Y. H., Lee, J. H., Lee, J. S., ... & Lee, O. H. (2016). Antioxidant and anti-ageing activities of citrus-based juice mixture.Food chemistry,194, 920-927. [10] Kumar D. (2011). Anti-inflammatory, analgesic, and antioxidant activities of methanolic wood extract of Pterocarpus santalinus L.Journal of pharmacology & pharmacotherapeutics,2(3), 200–202. doi:10.4103/0976-500X.83293 [11] Cardia, G., Silva-Filho, S. E., Silva, E. L., Uchida, N. S., Cavalcante, H., Cassarotti, L. L., … Cuman, R. (2018). Effect of Lavender(Lavandula angustifolia)Essential Oil on Acute Inflammatory Response.Evidence-based complementary and alternative medicine : eCAM,2018, 1413940. doi:10.1155/2018/1413940